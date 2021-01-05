When will you get a COVID vaccine in Anne Arundel County? (POLL)

Anne Arundel County Department of Health today provided additional information about the county’s COVID-19 vaccination plans, including priority groups for vaccination administration and where residents can get more details and updates about county vaccinations.

“The COVID-19 vaccine along with other prevention measures will help stop the spread of the virus in our communities,” said County Health Officer Nilesh Kalyanaraman, M.D. “Initial vaccine allocations are limited, so we must prioritize how the vaccine will be distributed, based on guidance from the CDC and the Maryland Department of Health.”

Both the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines require the 2-doses phased approach. The county has received 2,600 Moderna doses and is scheduled to receive an additional 4,875 doses of Pfizer and 200 doses of Moderna.

In the coming week, the Department of Health will be vaccinating over 3,000 health care workers and judiciary staff, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department will be vaccinating 2,000 first responders, and the Department of Corrections will receive close to 1,000 doses to vaccinate staff and inmates.

“Planning the logistics of vaccination without advance notice of distribution quantities has been a challenge,” said County Executive Steuart Pittman. “Our team at the health department, however, has been preparing for months, and we have assured them that funds will be available to staff vaccination sites. Nothing is more important than getting these shots into the arms of our residents. That, along with masks and social distancing, will ensure that we win this final battle against the virus, and win it soon.”

PHASE 1A

Phase 1A, which began in December 2020 and is expected to be completed by March 2021, includes the following.

Health Care Workers Health care workers who are affiliated with one of the two hospitals in the county, Anne Arundel Medical Center and Baltimore Washington Medical Center are getting their vaccine through the hospitals. Federally Qualified Health Centers will receive vaccines separately for their staff. All other health care workers will be vaccinated by the Department of Health or County health care partners. Health care and behavioral health practices and providers should sign up for vaccinations.

Public Health

Long-Term Care Facility (Residents and Staff) – Vaccinated by CVS and Walgreens pharmacies, as arranged by the federal government Nursing Homes Assisted Living Facilities Group Homes

First Responders – Vaccinated by the Anne Arundel County Fire Department in partnership with the Department of Health Fire/EMS Police Sheriff

Judiciary

Corrections Staff and Inmates



PHASE 1B

Phase 1B includes front line essential workers in a variety of sectors and individuals at highest risk from COVID. This phase is expected to begin in late January 2021 and clinics will be announced on aacovidvaccines.org .

Education

Food and Agricultural

U.S. Postal Service

Manufacturing

Grocery Store

Public Transit

Age 75 and Older

PHASE 1C

Phase 1C includes other essential workers in a variety of sectors and individuals at the next highest risk from COVID.

Transportation and logistics

Water and Wastewater

Food Service

Shelter and Housing (e.g., construction)

Finance (e.g., bank tellers)

tellers) Information Technology and Communications

Energy

Legal

Media

Public Safety (e.g., engineers)

Age 65 and Older

Age 16-64 with high risk conditions

PHASE 2

Phase 2: Everyone age 16 – 64 who is not in the Phase 1 groups.

Currently, the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have not been approved for children age 15 and younger.Vaccine distribution will roll out over a series of weeks, and current estimates are that by late Spring 2021 enough vaccine will be available for everyone who is recommended to receive it in Phase 1. The start of each phase depends on guidance from the CDC and MDH, the manufacturers’ supply of vaccines, how vaccine is allocated from the federal level to local health departments, and the local health system’s capacity to administer the vaccine to its populations. Vaccination in one phase does not need to be complete before vaccination in another phase begins, and vaccination in these phases will overlap.

Groups within the phases are also subject to change depending on new federal or state guidance and community health needs.

For updates on the vaccine rollout, visit aacovidvaccines.org or subscribe to the COVID-19 Text Alerts and the Community E-Alerts at aahealth.org/health-alert/.

