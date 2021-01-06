Wawa or Sheetz? Anne Arundel can decide in 2021 when Sheetz comes to Crofton
The debate between Wawa and Sheetz will be comeing to Anne Arundel County in the near future. Late last year (2020), the Altoona-based company applied for permits for a new location in Crofton.
While there are still some hoops and hurdles with permitting, the location is proposed to be on Southbound Route 3 at MD 424 in Crofton near the Nautilus Diner.
