--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Wawa or Sheetz? Anne Arundel can decide in 2021 when Sheetz comes to Crofton

| January 06, 2021, 10:20 AM

Rams Head

The debate between Wawa and Sheetz will be comeing to Anne Arundel County in the near future.  Late last year (2020), the Altoona-based company applied for permits for a new location in Crofton.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

While there are still some hoops and hurdles with permitting, the location is proposed to be on Southbound Route 3 at MD 424 in Crofton near the Nautilus Diner.

Rams Head

 

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«