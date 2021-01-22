Watermark® commemorates Back History Month with Its renowned African American Heritage Tour

In honor of Black History Month, Annapolis Tours by Watermark® is offering its African American Heritage Tour each Saturday afternoon in February. You’ll have the opportunity to trace the journey of African Americans in Annapolis, and explore their impact both nationally and internationally.

Developed in partnership with the Kunte Kinte-Alex Haley Foundation and named a “Heritage Award Winner” by the Four Rivers Foundation, this 2- hour walking tour starts at Market House Park across from Annapolis City Dock, where slave ships entered 300 years ago.

Content Continues Below

The Alex Haley statue that marks the significance of the author of Roots and the journey of his ancestor Kunte Kinte is featured. Symbolically, the stroll continues uphill through local history to the State House and the statue of Thurgood Marshall, the first African American Supreme Court Justice. Famous Marylanders, Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass, are featured. Your period-attired guide will highlight the importance of the Underground Railroad in the Chesapeake Bay region and throughout Annapolis. During colonial times, the labor of both the enslaved and free blacks was the cornerstone upon which the tobacco economy was built. In the 19th century, Maryland was home to more free African Americans than any other state. Presently, Maryland continues to grow because of the important contributions made by her African American residents.