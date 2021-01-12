Two county residents have tested positive for new, more contagious UK strain of COVID

Governor Hogan announced today that two Anne Arundel County residents have tested positive for the more contagious stain of COVID-19, commonly known as the UK strain.

The positive diagnosis involves a couple, one of whom had recently traveled abroad. Both were tested by a private company which detected the abnormality and sent the case to the State Public Health Lab, who in turn sent it to the CDC for confirmation which came back positive.

Both patients are at home and quarantining along with their two children.

The State is working on the contact tracing to see whom they may have been in contact with.

According to the CDC:

In the United Kingdom (UK), a new variant has emerged with an unusually large number of mutations. This variant seems to spread more easily and quickly than other variants. Currently, there is no evidence that it causes more severe illness or increased risk of death.

Also according to the CDC, on January 11, 2021, there was a total of 72 known cases of this variant across 10 states although the CDC believes that there may be many more which have not been detected.

Last week on a media call, we asked Dr. Kalyanaraman if the labs utilized by the County tested for the new strain and he said that it was not something the lab would test for.

This story will be updated as more informtion becomes available.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: COVID, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB