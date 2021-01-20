Summer camp registration is underway at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park

Summer camps are a blast at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park. Campers in grades kindergarten through 6th grade will get wet and muddy while exploring their Park Campus with wooded trails, secluded coves, and marsh habitats along Back Creek. Come play in the woods and water, discover our maritime heritage, and become environmental stewards.

Summer camp allows children to play and wonder as they explore the world around them with friends, old and new and registration is now underway!

Check out their summer camp sessions for campers entering Kindergarten through 6th grade. Activities are specifically designed with each age group in mind. The youngest campers will enjoy hands-on animal investigations, water play, arts and crafts, and stories, while campers in 4th-6th grade are challenged with additional water-based adventures including kayak and boat excursions, standup paddle boarding, and fishing.

9:00am to 3:30pm

1-week sessions with unique themes.

Land and Water Exploration, Hands-on Environmental Education, Games, and Crafts!

Before & After Care

Both Instructor and Children-Driven Exploration & Activities

1:8 Staff to Camper Ratio

Cost: Members $275, Non-Members $315

Internships for College Students and Volunteer Opportunities for High School Students Available!

Register here!

