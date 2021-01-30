Students know and love these 4 hidden places in Maryland

We all know Maryland is one of the coolest vacation states in the nation. Just look at our flag! But we are also a tourist mecca as we are often considered America in miniature. As one of the smallest states, Maryland is home to the National Aquarium and Fort McHenry. Not surprisingly, Maryland is also a popular place for students to vacation.

Students love to spend a relaxing holiday outdoors and there are many places they can discover in Maryland. However, college students do not always have the time for sightseeing due to numerous assignments assigned. Nowadays, many of them use paper services like Gradesfixer where they can find free essay examples to improve their writing skills. Improving such skills can have a great impact on a student’s career.

But, if you have already got it all under control, you can devote time to visiting some unique places. Aside from the several recreational and relaxation spots, there are hidden spots only known to the locals. Let’s get started!

Content Continues Below

Forest Haven Asylum (Fort Meade)

Looking to get an adventurous experience with few tourists, the Forest Haven Asylum is a great choice. The hidden spot was once a pristine, 250-acre property for the mentally ill and physically handicapped children of the District of Columbia. Throughout its history, Forest Haven gradually became one of the most notorious hospitals in the nation known for medical experiments, abuse and death. If the macabre is of interest, this is your place!

Dan’s Rock (Cresaptown)

Dan’s Rock is one of Maryland’s most adventurous sights for undergraduates to hike. The precise location of the Dan’s Rock that stands over the 20-mile Potomac Valley, is hard to verbalize, but take the Route 36 exit of I-68 near Frostburg and follow the signs.

Camping on the Rock presents every student with the best summits expensive view of Maryland. Sadly, there aren’t hiking trails to the top of the rock. However, you can have fun taking the 50-foott vertical rocky path. Of course, you can include ground bouldering in your activities when preparing for Dan’s Rock. It offers the locals the perfect landscape and nature views for ground bouldering.

St. Michaels

St. Michaels is another off-the-beaten-path hidden place. Dating back to the mid-1600s, the historic St. Michaels is a small harbor town with historical tales and recreational facilities. Expect an adventurous fun time of kayaking, the historic Skipjacks, bicycle riding, the maritime museum, and golfing.

Even as busy as the harbor may seem, there are plenty of small back streets and paths that lead throughout this coastal town. You could stroll the main street for exceptional and affordable restaurants, wineries, and breweries. The coastal town’s hospitality extends to getting wallet-friendly accommodations for classmates and friends.

George Peabody Library (Baltimore)

Are you looking to have a fun yet educational student’s trip in an urban setting? The George Peabody Library offers you a place to hangout as well as 300,000 volumes all in one spot. Even while the library is located in a music institute, few of the books are related to music, making it open to everyone. The ambiance of the library is appealing to students.

As one of the most beautiful libraries in the world, it’s sad that it draws little attention yearly from tourists. This makes it a perfect hidden destination for students looking for a calm and receptive atmosphere. You could have little hangouts at either of the 5-tiers cast-iron balconies while taking views of the surroundings. Note, due to COVID precautions, the library is currently closed.

Aside from the tedious routine of education that every student faces daily, we’re allowed to take a breather. Releasing the mind from the tension of class activities, assignments, and preparation for exams is mandatory for every scholar.

Most times, undergraduates love to hang out in groups to enable them to bond more and socialize better. However, tourist attractions could be crowded, making it less fun. Be sure to visit one of the hidden places in Maryland for your student vacation.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS