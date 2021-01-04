--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
State Police operation on B-W Parkway nets several drug and fugutive arrests

| January 04, 2021, 04:17 PM

MSP State TrooperA focused traffic and criminal enforcement initiative by a team of troopers on Rt. 295 in northern Anne Arundel County resulted in multiple arrests of individuals wanted on warrants and in possession of suspected heroin and fentanyl.

The initiative occurred during the last three days of December and the first two days of the new year.  A team of troopers from the Glen Burnie Barrack focused their enforcement on southbound Rt. 295 from Baltimore to near BWI.

During the enforcement, troopers arrested seven individuals for possession of drugs other than marijuana.  They recovered more than 180 capsules of suspected heroin/fentanyl and more than one dozen vials of suspected cocaine/crack.  Multiple items of drug paraphernalia and small amounts of marijuana were also recovered.

In addition, troopers found six of the individuals they encountered were wanted on warrants for outstanding criminal violations.  Two other people were arrested for active probation violations.

Traffic violations observed by troopers on this stretch of highway resulted in 68 citations and 52 warnings being issued.  Future focused enforcement efforts in this area are planned.

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County.

