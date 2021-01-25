SPHS students partner with the Orphan Grain Train to raise awareness for people in need.

Senior Severna Park High School Leadership III students, Hailey Betch and Kaila Stasulli, partnered up with the Orphan Grain Train to help others in need. With the Severna Park students that they led, they hoped to raise awareness for those less fortunate in our community.

At Severna Park they have a Leadership Institute that is well known around the community for its success that each service project provides. Every year in the fall and spring, senior leadership III students start their journey by choosing an organization to partner with to shine a light and channel positive change to their community and for the students to sharpen their leadership skills.

The Orphan Grain Train started in 1992 founded by Rev. Dr. Wallace Schulz when he took a trip to Riga, the capital of Latvia, and had the idea of how to provide spiritual help and humanitarian aid to hungry souls and bodies. This idea turned into the Orphan Grain Train. 3,728 semi-trailer truckloads of food, clothing, medical supplies, and religious materials have been sent to 69 countries and several disaster areas in the U.S. since the start of the organization. Betch and Stasulli wanted to give back to their own community in these struggling times with the global pandemic.

To accomplish that goal, they decided to create an Instagram account, start a fundraiser for the organization, as well as create an Amazon Wish List. With the help of four partners they were able to raise $445 to donate to the Orphan Grain Train and gather over 100 donations of school supplies for the organization. With the help of posting on social media and getting the word out about the organization truly raised awareness about those in need.

