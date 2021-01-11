Severna Park’s Big Bean Coffee House to open new location on Bestgate Road in Annapolis

Today, The Big Bean Coffee House , a popular local coffee shop and long-time community staple in Severna Park, announced it will expand its footprint within Anne Arundel County and open its second-ever location in Annapolis this Spring.

The Big Bean’s second location, at 888 Bestgate Rd, will feature the same locally renowned drink menu as its original Severna Park location, which has helped the company become the “Best Coffee Shop in Severna Park” for the last decade. The 1,600-square-foot coffee shop will offer menu favorites like their famous Breakfast Harvest Cookie, the Mexican Mocha, green protein smoothies like the popular “Green Gorilla,” vegan and gluten free snacks, along with other quality hot, cold and frozen drink options that can be paired with the shop’s appetizing breakfast and lunch selections. The company’s Annapolis location will include an expanded selection of nitro coffee on tap and cold brew options, as well as a beautifully landscaped 35-seat outdoor patio.

“We could not be more thrilled to be expanding The Big Bean to another part of Anne Arundel County and introducing our concept to the workers and residents of the greater Annapolis area,” said Christie Coster, co-owner of The Big Bean. “Above all things, we value community and coffee, and providing our customers with a home away from home experience that they can depend on from their ‘neighborhood coffee shop.’ We look forward to meeting Annapolis’ workforce and residents, and providing our customers with a level of service, as well as food and drink options that will be unmatched locally.”

The Big Bean will be open seven days a week. The coffee shop is focused on serving its community safely through the pandemic, and its priority is the health and wellness of its staff and customers. The Big Bean will continue to encourage social distancing at both of its locations, and is requiring all customers and employees to wear masks. Curbside pickup will be available.

Baltimore-based St. John Properties, one of the largest commercial real estate firms in the Mid-Atlantic, owns and manages the building where The Big Bean will be located. The company has recently completed numerous upgrades to the office building including the renovation of its two-story lobby space and restrooms, and is in the process of adding a private gym for tenants equipped with shower stalls.

“The Annapolis community is in for a treat as The Big Bean expands to its neighborhood,” said Bill Holzman, vice president of retail leasing for St. John Properties. “Once you’re a customer of Big Bean, you become a friend. It’s how the owners and staff of this coffee shop operate, and we could not be more excited to welcome them to 888 Bestgate and watch them become an integral part of the Annapolis community.”

For more information, follow The Big Bean on Facebook and Instagrm or visit their website at TheBigBean.com.



