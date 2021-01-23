Severna Park High students’ join the fight to transform lives with assistant dogs

Collin Leeds and Molly Antinucci led a group of Severna Park High School Students and community members to get involved with the Paws4People organization to help people in the community with mental and physical disabilities.

In the United States, approximately 500,000 service dogs are helping people. These service dogs help families and people with disabilities in their day-to-day life, acting as a companion and their helping hand. There are many organizations that help to provide families with these trained service dogs and get them into homes where they can help others. The seniors’ project partnering with Paws4People is one of the many establishments that helps to care for and train service canines to supply families and people in need.

Content Continues Below

Antinucci and Leeds have been a part of the Leadership Institute throughout their highschool careers. The Leadership Institute involves responsible students in community service where they are able to grow as leaders and become an engaging part of their community. Molly and Collin were able to support this organization and were able to provide helpful service dogs to people just like this that needed it the most. Antinucci and Leeds have raised $455 to help the foundation raise, train, and place assistance dogs with children, veterans, and civilians living with disabilities. The leadership students were able to raise this amount of money by advocating on their social media campaign.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Annapolis Gives, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB