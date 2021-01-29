Severna Park High seniors join Fish For A Cure in the fight against cancer

Reid Figlioli and Owen Barrett helped raise money for Anne Arundel Medical Center’s Survivorship Programs through Fish For A Cure for their Leadership Institute project.

Severna Park High School Leadership 3 students Reid Figlioli and Owen Barrett joined the Fish For A Cure organization during a yearly fishing tournament to help raise money for the JoAnn and Geaton DeCesaris Cancer Institute at Anne Arundel Medical Center. All of the money raised leading up to the tournament is used to cover the expenses of the non-covered professional services given to cancer patients during their survivorship.

Content Continues Below

After volunteering for the organization as underclassmen, the two chose to create a brand new partnership between their high school’s Leadership Institute and Fish For A Cure. The pair saw firsthand how passionate the Fish For A Cure family was towards exceeding their fundraising goals, so they received a warm welcome when asking for a larger role within the team. Owen and Reid, along with their newly recruited Leadership 1 students, proceeded to raise around $2,500 towards the Fish For A Cure mission, and as a team were able to commit over 40 hours of volunteer work.

Along with fundraising, the two strove to create a legacy of voluntarism between the Leadership Institute and Fish For A Cure. The recruitment of two rising Leadership 3 students to take over the partnership in the following year will create a chain of students at Severna Park High School that are a part of the growing Fish For A Cure family.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Annapolis Gives, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB