Reminder: New toll pricing in Maryland as work week begins

On March 17, 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and to assist and provide financial relief to our customers, the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) temporarily paused processing and mailing Notices of Toll Due (NOTDs), adjusted the standard Video Toll rate down to the cash rate at toll facilities that were accepting cash as of March 17*, and extended expiration dates of E-ZPass discount plans.

Customers should take note of the following tolling updates as Maryland has moved into Phase III of its COVID-19 recovery plan:

Processing and mailing of NOTDs resumed in mid-October , beginning with unpaid transactions for trips made from March through June 2020.

, beginning with unpaid transactions for trips made from March through June 2020. Effective November 1, 2020, standard 45-day plan cycles resumed for E-ZPass Maryland Discount Plans and the standard 90-day plan cycle resumed for the Bay Bridge (US 50/301) Shoppers Plan.

standard 45-day plan cycles resumed for E-ZPass Maryland Discount Plans and the standard 90-day plan cycle resumed for the Bay Bridge (US 50/301) Shoppers Plan. Effective January 1, 2021, standard Video Toll rates will apply for any trips not paid with a valid E-ZPass account at all toll facilities statewide. As an example, two-axle Video Tolling trips at the Bay Bridge were temporarily adjusted down to the cash rate of $4 in response to COVID-19. For any such trips made on or after January 1, 2021, the standard Video Toll rate of $6 will apply. View the list of standard Video Toll rates here.

To avoid future NOTDs and to save money, the MDTA encourages customers to get an E-ZPass and join the 1.4 million drivers who pay the lowest tolls with E-ZPass Maryland. Transponders are free, there’s no monthly maintenance fee for Maryland addresses, and sign-up is available 24/7 at ezpassmd.com.

If drivers have any questions, would like to pay Video Tolls, discuss available payment options, discontinue their commuter discount plans because their commuting/travel patterns have changed, or want to join E-ZPass Maryland, they can visit a Customer Service Center (locations and hours at ezpassmd.com/en/about/csc.shtml) or call toll-free 1-888-321-6824.

Remember, all-electronic (cashless) tolling is permanently in effect statewide. With all-electronic tolling, tolls are paid by using an E-ZPass or by Video Tolling. This system provides convenience for motorists, less engine idling for better fuel efficiency and reduced emissions, decreased congestion and increased safety.



