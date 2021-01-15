Police searching for missing Glen Burnie teen

On Thursday, January 7, 2021 at approximately 4:20 p.m., the Anne Arundel County Police took a Missing Persons Report in regards to sixteen year old female, Maya Foad Fares. Family members advised she was last seen at her residence at approximately 2:30 p.m. on January 7, 2021 but had not been seen or heard from since. The missing has been known to frequent areas of Baltimore City in the past. Ms. Fares, of the 400 block of Gatewood Court in Glen Burnie, is described as a 16-year old white female, 5’03″ tall, 110 lbs with long brown hair.

Due to her age and some other investigative factors Maya Fares is considered a critical missing person. The Anne Arundel County Police is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Ms. Fares and reuniting her with her family.

As this is a very active investigation, the Anne Arundel County Police are asking anyone with information or the whereabouts of Ms. Fares to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide/Missing Persons Unit at 410-222-4731. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or Download P3Tips APP and Submit Your TIP or submit by web at www.metrocrimestoppers.org.

