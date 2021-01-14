Police investigating rape along Ritchie Highway

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a rape that occured yesterday afternoon in Glen Burnie along a bust stretch of Ritchie Highway.

On Wednesday January 13, 2021, at 3:24 p.m. officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to the 6300 block of Ritchie Highway for a rape that occurred earlier. The adult female victim told officers the rape had occurred approximately one hour prior to her contacting 911 which would have been approximately 2:30 p.m.

The victim told officers she was walking south on Ritchie Highway (against northbound traffic) in the 6300 block, when an unknown male exited the nearby woods. The male grabbed her by the arm forcing her into the woods. The victim attempted to fight back but the suspect told her he had a weapon and threatened her life. The suspect then sexually assaulted the victim before fleeing on foot further into the wooded area. The suspect was described as a tall black male wearing a black ski mask, black sweater, black sweatpants and white shoes.

Content Continues Below

Anne Arundel County detectives responded to the area and conducted a search for the suspect but came up empty. The Anne Arundel County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in regards to this crime. There was heavy vehicular traffic in the area at the time of occurrence and someone may have observed something suspicious in regards to this incident.

This is an active and fluid investigation where the Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Sex Offense Unit at 410-222-4732. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or Download P3Tips APP and Submit Your TIP or submit by web at www.metrocrimestoppers.org

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB