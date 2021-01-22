--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
Pasadena man charged with home invasion after breaking into basement apartment of own home

| January 22, 2021, 08:49 AM

On January 21, 2021 at approximately 7:15 a.m. Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the 8800 block of Fort Smallwood Road in Pasadena for a family disturbance with one party reported to be under the influence of suspected CDS.

When officers arrived on scene they were advised the suspect broke into the lower level privately rented apartment armed with a knife and demanded money. The male and female victims were in bed and refused to hand over money.

The suspect attempted to punch the male victim and the suspect was subsequently punched by the female victim, causing him to drop the knife. The suspect was chased out of the apartment by the victims.

The suspect, identified as a 30-year old male of the address, was located by officers upstairs in the main residence. The suspect was arrested and charged.

