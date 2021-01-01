MVA warns Maryland motorists of high-risk airbag recall

The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA), in partnership with safety advocates and motor vehicle manufacturers, is urging customers to take action on a critical vehicle recall in order to keep all residents safe on Maryland roads. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), tens of millions of vehicles with Takata air bags have recalls that have not been addressed. Long-term exposure to high heat and humidity can cause these air bags to explode when deployed. Such explosions have caused injuries and even deaths.

MDOT MVA recently sent correspondence to Maryland vehicle owners with outstanding Takata air bag recalls to urge them to take immediate action. Manufacturers have also been contacting customers directly. To check if a vehicle is part of the recall, visit www.airbagrecall.com and enter the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) or license plate number. Impacted vehicles are eligible for free repairs.

“I cannot stress enough how urgent this airbag recall is for all drivers,” said MDOT MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer. “Unfortunately, this defect has already had deadly consequences, so taking this seriously could make a lifesaving difference for you, your family and other drivers traveling the roads with you.”

In April 2018, MDOT MVA became the first state in the nation to launch a vehicle safety recall program to inform Maryland drivers of potentially lifesaving recalls through regular registration renewal. Airbags were the most frequently remedied component, accounting for nearly 28% of recalls, followed by electrical systems and seat belts. At the close of the program, MDOT MVA had identified 1,018,214 individual safety recalls and more than 376,000 had been remedied. MDOT MVA has committed to continue notifying customers of open safety recalls with registration renewal notices indefinitely.

All drivers can check to see if your vehicle has an open recall by entering your VIN at www.nhtsa.gov.

