--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

More work on Route 450 between Annapolis and Crofton to start on Tuesday

| January 17, 2021, 10:23 AM

Rams Head

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will perform maintenance work on the MD 450 (Defense Highway) bridge between Pebblebrook Court and St. Stephens Church Road in Anne Arundel County beginning Tuesday, January 19. The work will repair deteriorated pipe sections under the roadway, and will continue through late spring, weather permitting.

The two-lane bridge structure is located over the North River just west of St. Stephens Church Road. During the week of January 19, crews will begin setting up a concrete barrier and will direct traffic using a flagging operation Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Once in place, the concrete barrier will be used to shift traffic while the work is accomplished. Two lanes will be maintained throughout the duration of the project to minimize disruption to traffic. Residents will be able to access both MD 450 and local roadways during construction.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

Portable variable message signs have been placed along MD 450, advising area residents and motorists of the upcoming work. MD 214 (Central Avenue) and US 50 (John Hanson Highway) are available as alternate routes to avoid delays. Motorists are reminded to stay alert for the changing traffic pattern and reduce speeds when driving though the work zone. The work is being performed by MDOT SHA contractor Concrete General Inc. Customers with questions about the project may contact the district office at 410-841-1000, or toll-free at 1-800-331-5603.

The bridge work follows the fall 2020 completion of a $1 million drainage and maintenance project along MD 450. That project protects roadway integrity and helps manage water flow between the Gambrills and Davidsonville communities. For a list of all major MDOT SHA projects, go to roads.maryland.gov. To view real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.

Rams Head

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«