More work on Route 450 between Annapolis and Crofton to start on Tuesday

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will perform maintenance work on the MD 450 (Defense Highway) bridge between Pebblebrook Court and St. Stephens Church Road in Anne Arundel County beginning Tuesday, January 19. The work will repair deteriorated pipe sections under the roadway, and will continue through late spring, weather permitting.

The two-lane bridge structure is located over the North River just west of St. Stephens Church Road. During the week of January 19, crews will begin setting up a concrete barrier and will direct traffic using a flagging operation Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Once in place, the concrete barrier will be used to shift traffic while the work is accomplished. Two lanes will be maintained throughout the duration of the project to minimize disruption to traffic. Residents will be able to access both MD 450 and local roadways during construction.



Portable variable message signs have been placed along MD 450, advising area residents and motorists of the upcoming work. MD 214 (Central Avenue) and US 50 (John Hanson Highway) are available as alternate routes to avoid delays. Motorists are reminded to stay alert for the changing traffic pattern and reduce speeds when driving though the work zone. The work is being performed by MDOT SHA contractor Concrete General Inc. Customers with questions about the project may contact the district office at 410-841-1000, or toll-free at 1-800-331-5603.

The bridge work follows the fall 2020 completion of a $1 million drainage and maintenance project along MD 450. That project protects roadway integrity and helps manage water flow between the Gambrills and Davidsonville communities. For a list of all major MDOT SHA projects, go to roads.maryland.gov. To view real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.

