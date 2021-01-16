MDTA expands E-ZPass customer service center hours

In an effort to enhance customer service capabilities at a time of increased demand, the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) will offer extended hours at all E-ZPassMaryland Customer Service Centers (CSCs) beginning Saturday, January 16. Under these temporary extended hours – which will be in place until further notice – E-ZPass Customer Service Centers will add Saturday service hours from 8 a.m. to 12 noon and will expand Thursday hours from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. For all other business days, CSC hours will remain 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. A summary of hours is as follows:

Customers can make an appointment to visit one of our Customer Service Centers and speak to a representative by calling 410-537-8400. Center locations and their updated hours can be found here. Customers are reminded that service centers at Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) branches require an appointment. MDTA also has a toll-free automated response line, 1-888-321-6824 (711 for MD Relay), operating 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. During the COVID-19 pandemic, MDTA is experiencing high call volumes, so call wait times and availability may vary.

The MDTA encourages all motorists to join the nearly 1.4 million drivers who pay the lowest tolls with E-ZPass Maryland. E-ZPass transponders are free, there’s no monthly fee for Maryland addresses, and sign-up is available 24/7 at ezpassmd.com.

While the MDTA is expanding hours at its customer service locations, customers are encouraged to take advantage of the many E-ZPass services that can be completed by visiting ezpassmd.com, including making payments. In addition to going on the web, customers can drop off check or money order payments in designated drop boxes outside any E-ZPass Maryland Customer Service Center at an MDTA facility here (drop boxes are not located at the Hatem Bridge (US 40) or at the MDOT MVA branches). Customers may also mail their check or money order to the address on the Notice of Toll Due: MDTA, P.O. Box 17600, Baltimore, MD 21297-7600.

The MDTA reminds drivers that measures remain in place to assist customers during the COVID-19 emergency, and that all-electronic (cashless) tolling is now permanently in effect statewide. Go to mdta.maryland.gov/covid-19-response for more information. As of January 1, 2021, standard Video Toll rates have resumed statewide at all MDTA toll facilities.

