MDOT’s SHA receives award for innovation

| January 09, 2021, 04:16 PM

Rams Head

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) has received an award for excellence from the Maryland State Transportation Innovation Council (STIC) for programs and a leadership team that work to build, grow, and maintain a culture of innovation in Maryland.

“It is an honor to receive this recognition from leaders in the field of highway construction and operations. We would like to accept this award in memory of our colleague Aaron Jones, who passed away this summer suddenly,” said MDOT SHA Administrator Tim Smith. “Aaron worked tirelessly to bring the Maryland STIC to what it is today and make this recognition possible.”

Aaron Jones energized the State Transportation Innovation Council (STIC) in coordination with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA). MDOT SHA formed a new STIC membership and work plan.

“Under Aaron Jones’ leadership, all Maryland transportation stakeholders embraced innovation and made it a permanent tool in their project delivery. His professionalism and positive attitude made him a pleasure to work with, and the relationships that he established with everyone involved with innovation at the federal, State, and local level made everyone feel the spark of innovation and creativity,” said Marisela Tavarez of the FHWA Maryland Division.

“The ideas that are coming out of these outreach efforts and the 35 Every Day Counts innovations that the Maryland STIC have deployed show that innovation is a permanent tool in your project delivery toolbox,” said Gregory K. Murrill, Division Administrator-Maryland, Federal Highway Administration.

Maryland STIC was one of only two winners of the 2020 STIC Excellence Award announced last month at the AASHTO Board of Directors meeting. The evaluation team remarked that Maryland STIC’s nomination stood out for its multi-stakeholder leadership team that embraces innovation at a strategic level and is creating a culture of innovation in Maryland.

