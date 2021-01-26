Maryland State Education Association blasts Hogan and Salmon for re-opening stance

The Maryland State Education Association has blasted Governor Hogan and State Sperintendent of Schools Karen Salmon for their recent announcement that schools should be returning to the classrooms no later than March 1, 2021.

The 4-page, single spaced letter from President Cheryl Bost takes issue with the changing metrics to determine a safe return, the lack of available vaccines for sschool employees and Acting Health Office Dr. Jinlene Chan’s assertion that a return to schools should not be predicated on the level of vaccination of the faculty and staff.

The MSEA is requsting to be included in the the discussions about re-opening shools safely.

