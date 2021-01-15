Maryland Senate President Emeritus Thomas V. Mike Miller, Jr. passes away at 78

Former President of the State Senate, Mike Miller has passed away at him home this afternoon. He was 78.

Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr., was the longest serving state Senate president in Maryland and United States history. He stepped down from his leadership role in the Senate prior to the start of the 2020 session, and resigned from the Senate just over three weeks ago.

The Miller family released the following statement this afternoon:

At 4:25PM this afternoon, Maryland Senate President Emeritus Thomas V. Mike Miller, Jr. passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by loved ones. He was 78 years old. He’s survived by his wife, Patti, son Tommy, daughters, Amanda, Michelle, Melissa, and Melanie, sisters Susan, Cynthia, Melinda, Nancy, and Kim, brothers, Jonathan, David, and Mark, and his fifteen grandchildren, and was predeceased by his sister Judith.”

Governor Hogan has ordered Maryland flags to half-staff and released the following:

Maryland has lost one of its most revered leaders, and I have lost a dear lifelong friend. Serving the people of our great state was Mike Miller’s life’s work, and he did so with unrelenting passion and courage for a remarkable 50 years. Even as he waged a hard-fought battle with cancer, I was blessed to continue to benefit from Mike’s wisdom and trademark humor. He was, in every sense, a lion of the Senate. The First Lady and I extend our most heartfelt condolences to President Miller’s wife, Patti, their five children and 15 grandchildren, his Senate colleagues, and all who loved him. Effective immediately, Maryland flags will fly at half-staff in honor of Senate President Emeritus Miller’s distinguished life and legacy until sunset on the day of interment

Miller first won elective office in 1970 when he won election to the House of Delegates. He was then was elected to the state Senate in 1974 assuming the presidency of the Senate in 1986 until his retirement from that position last year. At the time, he was the longest serving leader of a legislative body in the country.

Miller represented represented District 27 which encompassed a lot of Southern Maryland in Calvert, Charles, and Prince George’s counties.

