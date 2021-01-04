Man shot while sitting in car

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a shooting that occurred yesterday morning when a man was shot while sitting in a car in a Glen Burnie neighborhood.

On January 3, 2021 at approximately 8:40am, officers responded to the 6400 block of Jefferson Place, Glen Burnie for a report of a shooting. On arrival, officers located a 29 year old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.

Preliminary investigation revealed the victim was shot by an unknown assailant while sitting in a vehicle at the location. The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

Detectives are continuing the investigation and are asking the public for any assistance. The only information release to date is that the assailant was male. Anyone with information is asked to call Northern District Detectives at 410-222-6135. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call the Anne Arundel County Police 24 hour Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

