Lt. Governor Rutherford named Rodel Fellow in Public Leadership

Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford has been selected as an Aspen Institute Rodel Fellow in Public Leadership. The lieutenant governor joins a bipartisan group of 23 other elected officials from across the country. Fellows were chosen “from hundreds of nominees based on their reputations for intellect, commitment to civility, and potential for significant future impact on American public life.”

The Rodel Public Leadership program is a leadership development program for elected officials at the state and local levels. Led by Aspen Institute Vice President John Kroger, the program seeks to give state and local leaders from diverse backgrounds an opportunity to study historical figures, theories, and texts in order to deepen their understanding of American democratic principles and advance bipartisan dialogue.

Content Continues Below

“I am honored to be chosen as one of this year’s Rodel Fellows and would like to thank the leadership at the Aspen Institute for creating this opportunity for America’s state and local elected officials to connect and explore what makes our nation a beacon for justice, democracy, and freedom to the rest of the world,” said Lt. Governor Rutherford. “I look forward to this program and learning from my contemporaries.”

“The Rodel program seeks to enhance American democracy, inspire high ethical standards, and advance thoughtful and civil bipartisan dialogue,” said Kroger. “We are proud of the new class and look forward to their work together to help strengthen our shared commitment to American democracy.”

In addition to Lt. Governor Rutherford, the new class of Aspen Institute Rodel Fellows includes:

Nevada State Assemblywoman Teresa Benitez-Thompson; Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson; Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron; North Carolina State Senator Jay Chaudhuri; Mayor of Jacksonville, Florida Lenny Curry; North Carolina Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson; Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman; and Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway.

Also, Maricopa County, Arizona Supervisor Bill Gates; Wisconsin Treasurer Sarah Godlewski; California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara; Indianapolis, Indiana City-County Council Member Maggie Lewis; Teton County, Wyoming Commissioner Natalia Macker; Minnesota State Senator Jeremy Miller; Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody; and Mayor of Amarillo, Texas Ginger Nelson.

Also, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge; Mayor of Richmond, Virginia Levar Stoney; Connecticut Attorney General William Tong; Oklahoma State Senator Greg Treat; Arizona State Representative Michelle Udall; West Virginia State Senator Ryan Weld; and Mayor of Birmingham, Alabama Randall Woodfin.

For more information about the Aspen Institute and the Rodel Public Leadership Program, please visit www.aspeninstitute.org

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, POLITICAL NEWS