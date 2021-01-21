--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
Lothian couple charged with child endangerment after infant ingests opioid

| January 21, 2021, 09:35 AM

On Thursday, November 12, 2020, Anne Arundel County Police officers  responded to an address located in the area of Jaguar Drive, Lothian Maryland in reference to a sick or injured child.

Prior to arrival, Anne Arundel County Fire Department  EMS were treating the victim who was identified as a 10-month-old-male. Investigation indicated that the victim was having severe difficulty breathing as the child was becoming unresponsive. EMS then began providing medical care as life saving measures were implemented.

Due to the victim’s condition, EMS personnel suspected the child may have ingested some form of opioid causing him to suffer respiratory distress and they administered two doses of Narcan.  The child had a positive reaction and began to slightly improve medically.

Due to the positive reaction to Narcan, police were made aware that the child potentially ingested some form of opioid. The child was transported to an area hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

On scene with the child were his parents a 38-year old male and a 23-year old female of the same address. As a result of the incident and a follow up investigation, Child Abuse Detectives working in conjunction with the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s office charged the victim’s parents, with Child Neglect and Reckless Endangerment.

«