Lidl to open first Annapolis store on February 3

Lidl announced today its newest food market in Annapolis, Maryland, located at 2375 Solomons Island Road, will hold its grand opening on Wednesday, February 3. The store will open at 8 a.m. after a brief ribbon cutting in front of the store at 7:40 a.m. The store will operate from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Sunday. This will be Lidl’s fifteenth store in Maryland.

“Ward 3 is excitedly anticipating the opening of Lidl Grocery at the site of the former Shoppers Market, where Lidl will be offering a diverse product line,” said Annapolis Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell-Charles. “Likewise, we appreciate Lidl bringing well-paying jobs with great benefits and healthcare coverage for all to the area.”

Content Continues Below

Lidl’s top priority is the health and safety of its customers and team members. A detailed overview of the protective measures in place can be found here: www.lidl.com/coronavirus-update.

Grand Opening Event Details

At the Annapolis grand opening, customers will be able to take advantage of get-them-while-you-can grand opening special offers at the new store. The first 100 customers will be presented with a special gift card ranging from $5 to $100 each. Shoppers can enter to win a $500 Lidl gift card, and take advantage of special giveaways.

Store Features

Lidl has been repeatedly recognized for its shopping experience. This year, for the second consecutive time, Food & Wine Magazine ranked Lidl among its Top 10 U.S. Supermarket rankings – ahead of retailers like Trader Joe’s and Costco. A new study from UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School observed that prices on Lidl’s award-winning assortment were up to 45 percent lower than nearby national grocers.

When entering the Annapolis store, shoppers can also expect to experience the following:

World-Class Shopping Experience

Shoppers will save time and money each week with Lidl’s award-winning assortment and low Lidl prices.

The new food market will be a newly built-out store with an easy-to-shop layout that will mean a faster and more convenient shop for customers. The U.S. EPA has recognized Lidl stores for their environmentally-friendly designs.

Quality Without Question

Healthy, responsible choices, including hundreds of organic and gluten free products.

American products – the majority of the high-quality products in Lidl’s assortment are proudly sourced in the U.S.

Unique, European specialty items ranging from hard-to-find cheeses to authentic specialty sauces, cured meats, and more.

Award winning foods– Lidl’s private label products have won more than 500 awards and counting!

The Lidl Love it Guarantee– A logo that guarantees customer satisfaction; shoppers love the product they buy – or they are entitled to a refund, and a replacement.

Surprise and Delight

Lidl offers an ever-changing selection of food and non-food specials brought in each Wednesday for a limited time, keeping the shopping experience exciting and new. The rotating non-food selection will include fitness gear, small kitchen appliances, toys, outdoor furniture, and more.

Committed to Fresh:

Lidl produce is brought in fresh each day and features more than 100 high quality fresh fruit and vegetable options at low Lidl prices.

All Lidl flowers are guaranteed fresh and beautiful for five days at a minimum, with roses and lilies guaranteed for seven.

Shoppers love Lidl’s fresh bakery, which will greet customers at the entrance of the Annapolis store.

Focused On Our People:

Lidl offers wages and benefits for its team that are above the industry standard in every market in which it operates.

Lidl recently announced it would expand healthcare coverage to all workers, including those working part-time, regardless of the number of hours worked.

Plans are still in the works for a second location in Annapolis in the 900 block of Bay Ridge Road at the intersection of Georgetown Road.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB