Lidl to open first Annapolis store on February 3
Lidl announced today its newest food market in Annapolis, Maryland, located at 2375 Solomons Island Road, will hold its grand opening on Wednesday, February 3. The store will open at 8 a.m. after a brief ribbon cutting in front of the store at 7:40 a.m. The store will operate from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Sunday. This will be Lidl’s fifteenth store in Maryland.
“Ward 3 is excitedly anticipating the opening of Lidl Grocery at the site of the former Shoppers Market, where Lidl will be offering a diverse product line,” said Annapolis Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell-Charles. “Likewise, we appreciate Lidl bringing well-paying jobs with great benefits and healthcare coverage for all to the area.”
Lidl’s top priority is the health and safety of its customers and team members. A detailed overview of the protective measures in place can be found here: www.lidl.com/coronavirus-update.
Grand Opening Event Details
At the Annapolis grand opening, customers will be able to take advantage of get-them-while-you-can grand opening special offers at the new store. The first 100 customers will be presented with a special gift card ranging from $5 to $100 each. Shoppers can enter to win a $500 Lidl gift card, and take advantage of special giveaways.
Store Features
Lidl has been repeatedly recognized for its shopping experience. This year, for the second consecutive time, Food & Wine Magazine ranked Lidl among its Top 10 U.S. Supermarket rankings – ahead of retailers like Trader Joe’s and Costco. A new study from UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School observed that prices on Lidl’s award-winning assortment were up to 45 percent lower than nearby national grocers.
When entering the Annapolis store, shoppers can also expect to experience the following:
World-Class Shopping Experience
- Shoppers will save time and money each week with Lidl’s award-winning assortment and low Lidl prices.
- The new food market will be a newly built-out store with an easy-to-shop layout that will mean a faster and more convenient shop for customers. The U.S. EPA has recognized Lidl stores for their environmentally-friendly designs.
Quality Without Question
- Healthy, responsible choices, including hundreds of organic and gluten free products.
- American products – the majority of the high-quality products in Lidl’s assortment are proudly sourced in the U.S.
- Unique, European specialty items ranging from hard-to-find cheeses to authentic specialty sauces, cured meats, and more.
- Award winning foods– Lidl’s private label products have won more than 500 awards and counting!
- The Lidl Love it Guarantee– A logo that guarantees customer satisfaction; shoppers love the product they buy – or they are entitled to a refund, and a replacement.
Surprise and Delight
- Lidl offers an ever-changing selection of food and non-food specials brought in each Wednesday for a limited time, keeping the shopping experience exciting and new. The rotating non-food selection will include fitness gear, small kitchen appliances, toys, outdoor furniture, and more.
Committed to Fresh:
- Lidl produce is brought in fresh each day and features more than 100 high quality fresh fruit and vegetable options at low Lidl prices.
- All Lidl flowers are guaranteed fresh and beautiful for five days at a minimum, with roses and lilies guaranteed for seven.
- Shoppers love Lidl’s fresh bakery, which will greet customers at the entrance of the Annapolis store.
Focused On Our People:
- Lidl offers wages and benefits for its team that are above the industry standard in every market in which it operates.
- Lidl recently announced it would expand healthcare coverage to all workers, including those working part-time, regardless of the number of hours worked.
Plans are still in the works for a second location in Annapolis in the 900 block of Bay Ridge Road at the intersection of Georgetown Road.
