Library marks Black History Month with series of virtual programs

The Anne Arundel County Public Library is offering the following programs to celebrate Black History Month. Registration is required for each program and begins two weeks before the event. All programs will be held on Zoom.

Drumbeat for Change

Thursday, February 4 at 6:30 pm

Throughout history, kids have been agents of change. Author Kelly Starling Lyons shares two of her picture books that celebrate their roles in making a difference.

For ages 6-10

Freedom Bound: Runaways of the Chesapeake

Wednesday, February 10 at 6 pm

Learn about freedom seekers Stephen and Candis and other runaways from Maryland told through an interactive virtual tour of Freedom Bound that includes living history performances.

For ages 6-10

Generations: Music and The Black Family Concert

Thursday, February 18 at 7 pm

Enjoy a virtual hour of family-based music including classical, negro spirituals, folk tunes, jazz and sing-a-longs performed by black classical musicians and produced by the Coalition for African Americans in the Performing Arts.

For adults

Black Representation Matters

Saturday, February 20 at 2 pm

This session will explore why Black representation in books matters, share tips for having courageous conversations about race with young children and offer children book recommendations. This program is presented in partnership with the Banneker-Douglass Museum and Baltimore Read Aloud.

For adults

How To Be A Children’s Book Author and Illustrator: One Artist’s Journey

Saturday, February 27 at 10 am

Author and illustrator Don Tate hasn’t always been a lover of words. As a child, he struggled with reading. Books didn’t hold his attention. In this session, Don will discuss his journey from shy, reluctant reader to celebrated author and illustrator of more than 80 books for young readers.

For ages 6-10

