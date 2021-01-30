Library marks Black History Month with series of virtual programs
The Anne Arundel County Public Library is offering the following programs to celebrate Black History Month. Registration is required for each program and begins two weeks before the event. All programs will be held on Zoom.
Thursday, February 4 at 6:30 pm
Throughout history, kids have been agents of change. Author Kelly Starling Lyons shares two of her picture books that celebrate their roles in making a difference.
For ages 6-10
Freedom Bound: Runaways of the Chesapeake
Wednesday, February 10 at 6 pm
Learn about freedom seekers Stephen and Candis and other runaways from Maryland told through an interactive virtual tour of Freedom Bound that includes living history performances.
For ages 6-10
Generations: Music and The Black Family Concert
Thursday, February 18 at 7 pm
Enjoy a virtual hour of family-based music including classical, negro spirituals, folk tunes, jazz and sing-a-longs performed by black classical musicians and produced by the Coalition for African Americans in the Performing Arts.
For adults
Saturday, February 20 at 2 pm
This session will explore why Black representation in books matters, share tips for having courageous conversations about race with young children and offer children book recommendations. This program is presented in partnership with the Banneker-Douglass Museum and Baltimore Read Aloud.
For adults
How To Be A Children’s Book Author and Illustrator: One Artist’s Journey
Saturday, February 27 at 10 am
Author and illustrator Don Tate hasn’t always been a lover of words. As a child, he struggled with reading. Books didn’t hold his attention. In this session, Don will discuss his journey from shy, reluctant reader to celebrated author and illustrator of more than 80 books for young readers.
For ages 6-10
