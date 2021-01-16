Library extends in-person restriction until February 1st

Officials from the Anne Arundel County Public Library (AACPL) have announced that it is extending the suspension of in-person appointments until at least February 1, due to rising number of COVID-19 cases in the county. Curbside Plus service remains available.

“COVID-19 cases in our county continue to rise at a distressing rate, and we believe it is in the best interest of our staff and customers to continue to limit indoor service for the time being,” said Library CEO Skip Auld. “We will continue to look at the data and rely on advice from public health officials in making decisions on library operations.”

Curbside Plus service is available Monday – Thursday from 10 am to noon and 3-6 pm at all locations. Friday hours run from 10 am to noon and 2-4 pm. Sunday service is offered from 1-5 pm at the Busch Annapolis, Crofton, Discoveries, Glen Burnie, Maryland City at Russett, Odenton, Severn and Severna Park libraries.

As part of its contactless service, the library offers free wireless printing of up to 10 black and white pages, per day, through its website and SmartALEC app. Research assistance and book recommendations are also available via chat on any page of the library’s website, via phone and by email.

Since the pandemic began, the library has offered an extensive collection of virtual programs on its Facebook page (facebook.com/aacpl) and on Zoom including live kindergarten readiness storytimes, cooking demonstrations, book clubs and numerous how to workshops focused on using library resources. Customers should visit the library’s calendar of events for a complete list of virtual programs.

Library staff continue to add more titles to the system’s extensive digital collection of eBooks, eAudiobooks, eMagazines and databases available on the library’s website. Customers are encouraged to visit AACPL’s Cloud Library collection for the quickest access to the newest eBooks for all ages.

Customers can stay updated on changes to library services through the library’s social media channels (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) and on our website.

