Library extends in-person restriction until February 1st

| January 16, 2021, 10:21 AM

Officials from the Anne Arundel County Public Library (AACPL) have announced that it is extending the suspension of in-person appointments until at least February 1, due to rising number of COVID-19 cases in the county. Curbside Plus service remains available.

“COVID-19 cases in our county continue to rise at a distressing rate, and we believe it is in the best interest of our staff and customers to continue to limit indoor service for the time being,” said Library CEO Skip Auld. “We will continue to look at the data and rely on advice from public health officials in making decisions on library operations.”

Curbside Plus service is available Monday – Thursday from 10 am to noon and 3-6 pm at all locations. Friday hours run from 10 am to noon and 2-4 pm. Sunday service is offered from 1-5 pm at the Busch Annapolis, Crofton, Discoveries, Glen Burnie, Maryland City at Russett, Odenton, Severn and Severna Park libraries.

As part of its contactlessservice, the libraryoffersfreewireless printingof up to 10 black and white pages,per day, throughitswebsite and SmartALEC app.Research assistance and book recommendations arealsoavailable via chat on any page ofthe library’swebsite, via phoneand byemail. 

Since thepandemic began, thelibraryhasofferedan extensive collectionofvirtual programson itsFacebook page(facebook.com/aacpl)andonZoomincludinglivekindergarten readinessstorytimes,cooking demonstrations,book clubs and numerous how to workshops focused on using library resources.Customers should visit thelibrary’s calendar of eventsfor a complete list of virtual programs.  

Library staffcontinue toadd moretitlestothe system’sextensive digital collectionofeBooks,eAudiobooks,eMagazines and databasesavailable onthe library’s website.Customers are encouraged to visit AACPL’sCloud Library collectionfor the quickest access to the newesteBooksfor all ages.   

Customers can stay updated on changes to library servicesthrough the library’s social media channels(Facebook,TwitterandInstagram)and on ourwebsite.  

