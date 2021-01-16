Legacy Business Spotlight: Zeskind’s Hardware & Millwork (Encore Presentation)
They may be new to Arnold, but Zeskind’s Hardware & Millwork has been a name in the area for nearly 100 years!
Today, we speak with Rick Miller who is the third generation to own the company that started as a small hardware store in Baltimore. Today, they still have that same store (where you go in and actually ask a person for what you need) plus a custom millwork and window shop, warehouse, and a spectacular showroom in Arnold.
Have a listen as Rick takes me through the history, the present, and the future of Zeskind’s Hardware & Millwork.
Have a listen!
Links:
- Zeskind’s Hardware & Millwork (Website)
- Zeskind’s Hardware & Millwork (Facebook)
