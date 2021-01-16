--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
Legacy Business Spotlight: Zeskind’s Hardware & Millwork (Encore Presentation)

| January 16, 2021, 12:00 PM

Rams Head

They may be new to Arnold, but Zeskind’s Hardware & Millwork has been a name in the area for nearly 100 years!

Today, we speak with Rick Miller who is the third generation to own the company that started as a small hardware store in Baltimore.  Today, they still have that same store (where you go in and actually ask a person for what you need) plus a custom millwork and window shop, warehouse, and a spectacular showroom in Arnold.

Have a listen as Rick takes me through the history, the present, and the future of Zeskind’s Hardware & Millwork.

Have a listen!

