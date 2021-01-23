Legacy Business Spotlight: Smithey Law Group (Encore Presentation)

If you ever have a problem with a boss; or if you are a boss and have a problem with an employee–look no further than West Annapolis and the Smithey Law Group.

Today, we speak with Joyce Smithey, a labor and employment law attorney with 20 years experience based in West Annapolis. We talk about some of the reasons you might want to contact er if you are en employer or an employee. How Maryland courts rule, some tips, and general thoughts on how to handle the conflicts that invariably will come up in an employer-employee relationship.

I walked away truly feeling that for any business, a consult to discuss employment policies and law would be money well spent. Plus, check out the resources on her website…link below.

Have a listen!

Links:

Want to hear some of our past spotlights? Here’s your link to them all!

bit.ly/EOALBS

CONNECT WITH US! THERE ARE LOTS OF WAYS: bit.ly/EOAConnect

