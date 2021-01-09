--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Legacy Business Spotlight: Rotary Club of Parole (Encore Presentation)

| January 09, 2021, 12:00 PM

Rams Head

Today, we peel back the veil on the Rotary!  What IS a Rotary Club? And more specifically, what about the Rotary Club of Parole!  I knew they parked cars at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. I also knew about BIG. But I did not know the sheer reach of this Annapolis organization on a global scale.

We chat with Dave Vogel and Scott Gregory (President and VP) about Books for International Good Will (their next sale is on March 14th), their scholarships, and the different initiatives they are taking locally, nationally, and globally!

Interested in joining–they are always looking for members who have a desire to give back!

Have a listen!

Links:

Want to hear some of our past spotlights? Here’s your link to them all!
bit.ly/EOALBS

CONNECT WITH US!   THERE ARE LOTS OF WAYS:  bit.ly/EOAConnect

Where to find the DNB...


Rams Head

Tags: , , , ,

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter rss feed

«