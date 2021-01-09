Legacy Business Spotlight: Rotary Club of Parole (Encore Presentation)
Today, we peel back the veil on the Rotary! What IS a Rotary Club? And more specifically, what about the Rotary Club of Parole! I knew they parked cars at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. I also knew about BIG. But I did not know the sheer reach of this Annapolis organization on a global scale.
We chat with Dave Vogel and Scott Gregory (President and VP) about Books for International Good Will (their next sale is on March 14th), their scholarships, and the different initiatives they are taking locally, nationally, and globally!
Interested in joining–they are always looking for members who have a desire to give back!
Have a listen!
