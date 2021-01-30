Legacy Business Spotlight: Pedal Power Kids (Encore Presentation)

Biking. It’s healthy. It’s fun. In Anne Arundel County there are plenty of safe places to do it. And to help you along, is Rachel Varn from Pedal Power Kids!

Today, we speak with Rachel Varn who is the owner of Pedal Power Kids. After seeing parents sending their kids to swimming lessons, she decided there needed to be bike lessons. And she was right! Now, schools and communities call on Pedal Power Kids to help teach their kids how to safely ride. Plus there are camps and events throughout the year as well. It doesn’t matter is you are 18 months old or 1018 months old, Pedal Power Kids is something you need to check out!

