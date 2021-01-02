--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Legacy Business Spotlight: Mother’s Peninsula Grille (Encore Presentation)

| January 02, 2021, 12:00 PM

Rams Head

Mother Dave loves the restaurant business and it shows!  Dave Rather is the owner of Mother’s Peninsula Grille in Arnold (and Mother’s Federal Hill Grille and Mother’s North Grille) and the pride he shows in how the business has grown and the team he has built is evident.

We talk about the start, the challenges, the entertainment, the food, and why it is not just a sports bar or a fast casual restaurant!  We also get a little scoop on an upcoming expansion into Annapolis!

Have a listen!

Links:

 

Want to hear some of our past spotlights? Here’s your link to them all!
bit.ly/EOALBS

CONNECT WITH US!   THERE ARE LOTS OF WAYS:  bit.ly/EOAConnect

Where to find the DNB...


Rams Head

Tags: , , , ,

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter rss feed

«