Legacy Business Spotlight: Mother’s Peninsula Grille (Encore Presentation)

Mother Dave loves the restaurant business and it shows! Dave Rather is the owner of Mother’s Peninsula Grille in Arnold (and Mother’s Federal Hill Grille and Mother’s North Grille) and the pride he shows in how the business has grown and the team he has built is evident.

We talk about the start, the challenges, the entertainment, the food, and why it is not just a sports bar or a fast casual restaurant! We also get a little scoop on an upcoming expansion into Annapolis!

Have a listen!

Links:

Want to hear some of our past spotlights? Here’s your link to them all!

bit.ly/EOALBS

CONNECT WITH US! THERE ARE LOTS OF WAYS: bit.ly/EOAConnect

Where to find the DNB...

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB