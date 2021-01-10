Kokopelli on Main Street to permanently close at end of February
Kokopelli, the long-time, quirky, primarily women’s fashion store on Main Street in Annapolis has announced that they will be closing their doors at the end of February; however, they will retain an online presence.
In an email sent to customers, they did not specify any particular reason for the closure.
The store is presently holding a sale through the end of February.
