Kokopelli on Main Street to permanently close at end of February

Kokopelli, the long-time, quirky, primarily women’s fashion store on Main Street in Annapolis has announced that they will be closing their doors at the end of February; however, they will retain an online presence.

In an email sent to customers, they did not specify any particular reason for the closure.

The store is presently holding a sale through the end of February.

