--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Kokopelli on Main Street to permanently close at end of February

| January 10, 2021, 12:58 PM

Rams Head

Kokopelli, the long-time, quirky, primarily women’s fashion store on Main Street in Annapolis has announced that they will be closing their doors at the end of February; however, they will retain an online presence.

In an email sent to customers, they did not specify any particular reason for the closure.

The store is presently holding a sale through the end of February.

Rams Head

Category: Businesses, COVID, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«