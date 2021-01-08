January 8, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Maryland’s response to DC. MLK Jr. Awards. Bill 33 passed away.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Friday, January 8th 2021 this is John Frenaye and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Yesterday, Governor Hogan held a press conference to discuss…no not COVID…but the response of Maryland resources to Washington DC. Hogan was aware of the situation and had prepared the Maryland State Police and Maryland National Guard to respond. But without Federal permission they could not legally engage. Permission finally came 90 minutes later when Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy called the Governor and told them he had the authorization. Hogan said that Maryland authorities were the first to arrive in the District and that they would remain through the inauguration on January 20th.

The rioters that stormed the Capitol on Wednesday will never be known as the smartest bulbs in the pack. With many of them taking clear selfies and posting them, identification is pretty easy. And for one Frederick man, he is out of a job. Apparently he wanted to join in with the others and was shown in a photo inside the Capitol wearing…wait for it…his company uniform. Navistar Direct Marketing of Frederick fired the man for cause!

Next Friday is the 33rd Annual Martin Luther King Jr Awards Program. Typically it is a fancy dinner to kick off the largest celebration of Dr. King’s birthday in Anne Arundel County. You can watch it at 6pm on January 15th at the MLK Committee website– mlkjrmd.org or the County or City cable channels 99 for Comcast and 34 for Verizon. The awards ceremony will recognize Dr. Erin Snell, Barbara Arnwine, Daryl Jones, Vince Leggett, Dee Strum, Diana Love, Amy Marshall, Dee Goodwyn, Michael Sears, Midshipman Madeleine Cooke, County Executive Steuart Pittman, House Speaker Adrienne Jones, and Walter Vazquez!

The Naval Academy had some sad news yesterday. Bill 33 has passed away. Bill 33 was mascot for the Academy from 2007 to 2015 during the Academy’s longest winning streak against Army and earned nine stars (one per win) for his blanket. Upon his retirement, he lived a life of luxury and love eating hay and treats. He was 13 years old and humanely euthanized in the comfort of his home with his caretakers by his side.

And finally, I mentioned it before, but there’s an opportunity to stock up on some chicken breasts and drumsticks for the winter. The Bowie Baysox are bringing in tractor trailers full of fresh, frozen chicken. You need to order it by January 18th at 5:00 pm and you can do it at baysox dot com. Pricing? 40 pounds of drumsticks for $30 and 40 pounds of boneless breasts for $55… Go get it!

OK that wraps up the news for us today.

And as we have every day, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report, and in case you missed it, stick around for a snippet from the new local podcast, the Loud Women's Club hosted by Annapolitan. Melissa Huston.

