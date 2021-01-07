January 7, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Annapolis apartment fire. Ramos wrench. Sheetz is coming to Crofton

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…A fire in a Robinwood apartment damages three homes. Governor Hogan appointe Judge Ripken to Court of Special Appeals tossing another wrench in the Ramos trial. Comptroller Franchot has extended tax payments for January through March. Sheetz is coming to Crofton and Domino’s is moving in Annapolis. And finally, you need to check out a new local podcast– the Loud Women’s Club!

It’s Thursday, which means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with the Maker Minutes. He’s back with great ideas to work out your mind and skills.

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Thursday, January 7th 2021 this is John Frenaye and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Just wow. We don’t often get into national politics too much, but as to what happened yesterday 20 miles to our west–just wow. People, we are so much better than this. THIS is not the United States of America.

That’s all I will say on that, so let’s get into some more local news.

At least three families were displaced after a fire broke out yesterday afternoon in the Robinwood community in Annapolis. The Annapolis Fire Department was dispatched to the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue for an apartment fire. When they arrived, heavy fire was showing from the second floor. The building contained three apartments and from what we could see, at least two suffered significant damage. There are a bunch of photos up at Eye On Annapolis dot net. As soon as we know more from the fire department, we will update you.

Governor Hogan threw a wrench into the murder trial of Jarrod Ramos yesterday. Ramos, as we all know, pleaded and was found guilty of murdering five employees of The Capital back in June of 2018. Yesterday, Hogan announced that Circuit Court Judge Laura Ripken had been appointed to the Court of Special Appeals. And as we know, Ripken was the judge presiding over the case and she will have to be replaced. It is unknown if that will push the trial back any further. Currently it is scheduled for the end of June. Ramos pled and was found guilty of the murders; now the second trial is to see if he was criminally responsible which will determine if he goes to a psych hospital or prison.

Here’s some good news for businesses and people that pay quarterly estimated taxes. Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot has announced that any payments that would normally be due in January, February, or March; will not be due until April 15th. This is just a delay and some temporary relief, because the taxes will still be due. What is that they say, you can’t avoid death and taxes….

And as we wrap up some encouraging business news. Up first, yins or youse? Wawa or Sheetz? Yinzers will be happy to hear that Anne Arundel County will be getting their very first Sheetz. Plans are working their way through the permitting process, but it will be going in on the corner of Route 3 and Route 424 in Crofton. No timetable yet, but I bet by year’s end.

And a little faster….Domino’s pizza is moving in Annapolis. Currently they are in a small strip center tucked behind the Hillsmere Exxon. But because the pizza business is booming, they are moving to the Georgetown Plaza right next to the Main & Market Cafe! The former Jerry’s Pizza and Subs space had been vacant for a few years and there were a few false starts, but now Domino’s is moving in–look for an opening toward the end of February!

OK that wraps up the news for us today.

A quick thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services up in Millersville and to the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company.

It is Thursday and it’s been a while since we have heard from him, but Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes. And as we do every day, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report, and in case you missed it, we have a little snippet from a new local podcast..the Loud Women’s Club hosted by Annapolis tour guide extraordinaire Melissa Huston. Be sure to stick around to check that out. All of that and more…in just a minute

