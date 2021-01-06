January 6, 2021 | Daily News Brief | COVID updates. Unemployment update. Annapolis parking changes.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…Some insight from a COVID call with the County Executive and the Health Officer for Anne Arundel County. An update on parking in Annapolis. Maryland Labor Department says they are ready to distribute additional funds from Federal stimulus. And the Grammy Awards have been postponed.

Good morning, it’s Wednesday, January 6th 2021 this is John Frenaye and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

A few interesting COVID tidbits from a media call yesterday with County Executive Pittman and Health Officer Dr. Kalyanaraman.

COVID deaths are up for people in the 50-59 age bracket. Increasing from 8% to 14%

COVID deaths among black people is increasing as well up from 27% to 29%. Both are very concerning to the Health Department.

When I asked about the labs testing for the newer stain of COVID that is shutting down Europe, Dr. Kalyanaraman said that is not a lab function at this point. And when I asked about any reported adverse reactions to the vaccine, he said there had been none aside from the anticipated ones. However, we are working on confirming reports that a 30 year old nurse died at a county hospital shortly after receiving the vaccine.

Finally, the Editor of The Capital asked about who was getting the vaccine as they received word that board members of the hospital were being given vaccines despite not working in the hospital … the Health Officer was unaware of that but confirmed that anyone working IN the hospital will be receiving an early vaccine.

And speaking of vaccines and when we can expect to get ours… the County expects to have received 7600 doses by week’s end. Those are earmarked for 3000 health care workers and judiciary employees, 2000 for first responders and 1000 for corrections employees and inmates. When more are received, we will go into phase 1B which will include teachers, postal workers, grocery store employees, public transit employees and those over 75. 1 C includes food service workers, IT and communications workers, media, lawyers, those over 65 and high risk people. And Phase 2 will follow that which includes everyone else. They are estimating phase 1 will continue through late spring 2021. This is all subject to change of course and you can keep track at aa covid vaccines dot org. And head to Eye On Annapolis and take our poll on how comfortable you are about receiving the vaccine! Two clicks I promise.

Good news for those that are unemployed. Governor Hogan announced that the Department of Labor is prepared to accept new applications and to pay out benefits authorized by the recent federal stimulus of $300 per week additional. I have my fingers crossed here because the Governor and the Secretary of Labor have professed how smooth things are running before which was not the case. If you have some first hand experiences to report back–shoot me an email!

Back in the spring, Annapolis City decided to allow people to park for free at the Gotts Court and Hillman garages. Well, that’s ending on January 11th, just two days before the legislature comes back into town. The City advises you can reserve parking in advance on annapolis parking dot com. There is free weekend and weeknight parking at the Calvert Street Garage and free parking at the Whitmore Garage on Sundays. And of course there are meters and you can pay with the ParkMobile app. If you park in the outer garages (Park Place and Knighton), you can also grab the free circulator as well. All of your options are available again at annapolis parking dot com

And finally as we wrap up, this is a bummer. The 2021 Grammy Awards have been postponed. They were scheduled to be held virtually on January 31st, but now it looks to be sometime in March. This was spurned by the COVID crisis in LA County that has surpassed 10,000 deaths representing 40% of California deaths. So, stay tuned for a new date and to my friends in California..stay safe!

