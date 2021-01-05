January 5, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Man shot in car. Assesments rising. Health insurance break. AMFM help. Baysox chicken.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future! And to the Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369!

Today…Anne Arundel County Police investigating a shooting and arrest a man who stole a truck. MSP runs a sting on 295. Assesments on the rise. Health insurance open enrollment extended. AMFM is helping out musicians again, and The Baysox are selling chicken! Plus a snippet from a new local podcast–Loud Women’s Club.

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

Content Continues Below

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to make sure you get your news delivered right to your device each day. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2021, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, January 5th 2021 this is John Frenaye and THIS is your Eye On AnnapolisDaily News Brief.

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting on Sunday morning with not a whole lot to go on. At 8:40am they were called to the 6400 block of Jefferson PLace in Glen Burnie for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 29 year old male suffering from a gunshot wound received while he was sitting in his vehicle. Police have only said that they are looking for an unknown male assailant and they have no motive. If you have anything that can help… 410-222-6135

Also on Sunday, but this time at 8pm, an officer on patrol in Brooklyn noticed debris from a crash. As he began to investigate it became clear that a tractor…the kind that is the first part of tractor trailer not the farm tractor, had hit several parked vehicles and the front porch of a residence near Doris Avenue and Ruth Street. Bystanders said the driver had fled on foot and he was quickly located and arrested. The tractor was stolen from his employer , so now he is being held at the jennifer Road detentions facility.

And the Maryland State Police were busy along the Baltimore Washington Parkway. Over the last week they focused their efforts on 295 just South of BWI. And they arrested 7, recovered more than 180 capsules of heroin/fentanyl, lots of paraphernalia and marijuana was confiscated as well. And as a bonus they arrested 8 people on outstanding warrants and probation violations.

If you missed the December deadline to get some health insurance through the Maryland Health Exchange… Governor Hogan has a gift for you. Citing the ongoing COVID-19 emergency, he has re-opened the enrollment period immediately and will run through March 15th. You can check out plans and enroll at maryland health connection dot gov and be sure you check out the podcast we did with Michelle Eberle the Executive Director of the Maryland Health Exchange back in December for more info!

If you are one of the 759,000 homes in Group 3 of the statewide assessment of property values, I have some bad news for you. The average assessment has gone up 8.1%. Notices were mailed on December 29th, so with the way the post office is working now…look for them to arrive in your mailbox later this spring. I joke. But it is not written in stone of course and you can and should appeal –mot are successful from what I hear!

AMFM..one of my favorite non profits is at it again. Initially they doled out more than $100,000 to local musicians that were hit so hard by the pandemic, and now they are looking to make significant one-time benefits to affected musicians. Of course you can (and should) donate if you can, and if you are a musician, all the info is at am hyphen fm dot org… or for those who are not familiar with the term hyphen… am dash fm dot org. Applications will be posted in January 10th and the deadline to apply is 1159pm on January 31. I absolutely LOVE to see how our community steps up to help one another in times of need!

And finally as we wrap up, the Bowie Baysox are doing it again. No not baseball … not yet at least… but they are bringing back their wildly popular chicken sale. They are bringing a few tractor trailers full of chicken to fill up your freezers this winter. Part of the proceeds will go to the Capital Area or Anne Arundel Food Banks or the Bowie Interfaith Pantry. You MUSTY order by January 18th at 5pm and pick up will be at the stadium on Saturday January 23rd. A 40 pound case of frozen drumsticks will set you back $30 and if you prefer breasts, 40 pounds is $55–thats only $1.38 a pound. Place your order and learn more at baysox dot com. and that is bay sox with an X. dot com.

OK that wraps up the news for us today. As always, thank you for listening and if you are somewhere where you can leave a rating or a review, please do. And make sure you let your friends, family and colleagues know about us jut like Susician and Celelyb did. They left not only a rating, but a review! Oh, and Susician wanted me to remind people about the new crazy Virginia cell phone law– now it is illegal to no only use a cell phone while driving, but to even HOLD one. So, you’ve been warned/

A quick thank you to the sponsors for this Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services up in Millersville and to the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company.

And as we do every day, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report, and we have a little something extra you want to check out– some info on a new local podcast hosted by Melissa Huston called the Loud Women’s Club–and if you know Melissa–it fits. But we have a snippet from Mel on that. All of that and more…in just a minute

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast