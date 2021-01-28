January 28, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Pittman signs the order. Libraries continue pause. Senate looks to increase aid. WORA food drive.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future! And to the Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369!

Today…County Executive Pittman signed the EO to relax the resrictions! The Anne Arundel County Public Libraries will continue their pause through February. The Stae Senate is looking to INCREASE Governor Hogan’s reliefe bill by $500 million. Southwest is asking employees to take a voluntary furlough. And the WORA is hosting another IMPACTFUL FIRST SUNDAY food drive on the 7th!

It’s Thursday, which means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes with great ideas to work out your mind and hone your skills.

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

Content Continues Below

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to make sure you get your news delivered right to your device each day. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2021, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Thursday, January 28th 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

OK if you missed the Maryland Hall livestream for Athletes for the Arts last night…all I can say is I warned you that you’d be missing an incredible night. I was not wrong. And that’s all I will say on that. Now, for your local news!

As we struggle with the vaccine rollout and a return to school, I suspect a lot of the news in the coming months will be COVID related. But here’s some good news. Based on the declining metrics, as expected, County Executive Pittman has relaxed some of the restrictions put in place in mid-December. Here’s the scoop beginning at noon on Friday:

Bars, restaurants, retail establishments that were at 25% can now move to 50% capacity. Outdoor dining is cool as long as 50% of the tent flaps are up

Churches can increase to 50% capacity

Food Courts in the malls can open

Social Clubs and addiction recovery groups can be at 50%

Social gatherings are still restricted and limited to 10 inside and 25 outside

Organized sports competition can start again February 8th

Bowling Alleys, Ice Rinks, bingo halls, theaters and live performance venues can open at 25%

Expo type shows can operate at 50% of facility capacity

Casinos are up to 50%

And outdoor sporting venues are cool at 25% for now.

But, these can all go away if the numbers spike, so wear your masks, keep your distance and wash your hands!

Despite the declining numbers, they were not enough for the library. Yesterday, they decided to keep branches closed to in-person use through the month of February. They do have curbside plus service and six libraries are allowing chromebooks to be checked out and used in the parking lots. All of that info for you is at aacpl.net.

The Maryland State Senate is taking up Governor Hogan’s $1 billion relief act bill. But never wanting to let any Governor to dictate what becomes law, the Senate is hoping to add another half billion to the package. They plan to pop up business assistance by $125 million, $26 million to hotels, $10 million to entertainment venues and a bunch more. It can’t come too soon and the Senate hopes to get it passed next week for the Governor’s signature!

The airlines are not out of the woods yet. Southwest Airlines has announced a second round of voluntary leave for employees beginning on March 1st. The leaves will range from 1 to 6 months as before. And the issue is they thought COVID would be under control by now when they did the first round, but as those employees are now returning, they are in the financial pickle again. As a company Southwest employs 56,000 people. Here in Baltimore, the airline has 4500 employees . Flight have been reduced by 44% and fares are at all time lows. Not a great combination.

And finally, heres some great news out of the typically stuffy Ward One Residents’ Association. When the First Sunday Arts Festivals went on hiatus for the year, WORA stepped up to make an IMPACTFUL FIRST SUNDAY event. On Superbowl Sunday–February 7th, they will be once again collecting non-perishable goods at 4 parks around downtown from 10am to 6pm. Just swing by the park at Acton Landing, Lafayette Park, Fleet Street or the President Hill Community Park and drop off the goods. Specifically the County food bank is looking for canned meat, peanut butter and jelly, boxed pasta and sauce, healthy snacks, diapers, wipes and feminine hygiene products!

OK that wraps up the news for us today. As always, thank you for listening and if you are somewhere where you can leave a rating or a review, please do. And make sure you let your friends, family and colleagues know about us. It really helps!

A quick thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services up in Millersville and to the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company.

It is Thursday so of course we have Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace here with your Maker Minutes. And as we do every day, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report. All of that and more…in just a minute.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast