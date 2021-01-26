January 26, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Lidl is coming. COVID craziness. Famous Fund awards $15K to Illusions. Business Spotlights to return.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…Lidl has announced the grand opening of their first Annapolis store in the former Shopper’s location–February 3rd! Governor Hogan said Dr. Kalyanaraman didn’t know what he was talking about. County Executive Pittman was upset. Somehow we were shorted 2000 vaccines. And while the State is in 1C for vaccine distribution, Anne Arundel is in a portion of 1B. The Famous Fund, helping out restaurants in Baltimore awarded $15,000 to Illusions Bar & Theater and we will have the video to prove it at 8:00am today! And finally, the Legacy Business Spotlights will return in February, but they are not for “legacy” businesses, but ANY business. If you know of someone that wants to tell their story to our 11,483 subscribers, please have them email me at [email protected]

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local wintery weather forecast!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, January 26th 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Let’s kick off Tuesday with some welcome, and some might say long-overdue, news. Lidl, that grocery store people are not really sure how to pronounce will be opening it’s first Annapolis location in the formers Shoppers store on Old Solomons Island Road on February 3rd at 8am! And if you are up early on Wednesday the third–get in line because the first 100 in line will be getting gift cards. They are bragging about low prices, healthy and responsible food choices and mostly American sourced stuff with a mix of European specialty items like hard to find cheeses. I’m down for it and can’t wait. And they also have plans for a second Annapolis location on Bay Ride Road just across from the Giant…let the grocery was begin!

OK it has been a few really whacky days of COVID. Over the weekend, someone commented on Governor Hogan’s Facebook page in response to his announcement to have schools start up again by March 1. The commenter asked why his opinion was different than Anne Arundel County Health Officer Dr Kalyanaraman. Hogan replied “Because he doesn’t know what he’s talking about”. Well, that did not go over too well, and the County Executive was critical and suggested the two meet. And just as that brou ha ha was blowing over, we got word that the 5,000 vaccine doses we were expecting was mysteriously cut back by 2000 doses. After some investigation, the County learned that the hospitals allotment was increased considerably and they would be able to front some doses to the County so they would not need to cancel appointments. I can’t say for sure, but this certainly seems like a continuation of the Pittman Hogan political one up-manship game they’ve been playing.

And keep in mind that while the STATE has moved to group 1C for the vaccines, ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY remains at a group of 1B. The state says 65 and older, in Anne Arundel we are at 75 and older. Meanwhile with a March 1 deadline looming, teachers and school staff are still not included in the current group to be vaccinated. Crazy and confusing!

I love hearing stories of people doing good. And while not in Anne Arundel County this is a great story! Last Thursday I told you about John Minadakis the co-owner of Jimmys Famous Seafood establishing a fund to help out other Baltimore restaurants. Well, in 4 days, they raised $200,000 and being the greedy SOB that he is, he upped it to $350,000 and they are well on their way. Check out an article we are publishing at 8am this morning–they recorded a Zoom call with Spencer Horsman who is the owner of Illusions Bar & Theater. They are a unique entertainment venue melding magic (hence the illusions) and a nightclub. Very cool place. They celebrated 13 years in business on March 10, 2020 and then COVID. Since that time, they have only been able to open for six weeks and their typical 100 strong audience dipped to 18 per show. Well, TJ Smith who is running the Famous Fund for John called Spencer and surprised him with $15,000 dollars. The video is AMAZING. This is the good stuff that is coming from COVID. Learn more about the fund at thefamourfund.com and learn more about Illusions at illusionsmagicbar.com

And finally, since COVID wasn’t that two week blip we all anticipated, I have decided to start up with fresh new podcasts on Saturdays for the Legacy Business Spotlight. Since COVID hit last March, we were running encore presentations because they are best done in person. And those encores will finish at the end of the month. Moving forward though, I want to be able to help all businesses if I can, so rather than a “legacy” spotlight, it will be a business spotlight! And it will likely be done over the phone or zoom. So, if you know of a business that would like to hop on and record a podcast about their business, please have them get in touch–or you can let me know who they are and I can reach out. There is no cost to it at all, and if I can help spread the word about about a local business to you 11,483 subscribers–I am a happy camper!

OK that wraps up the news for us today. As always, thank you for listening and if you are somewhere where you can leave a rating or a review, please do. And make sure you let your friends, family and colleagues know about us it really is a big help!

