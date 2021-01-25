January 25, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Sexual abuse of minor. Shooting victim on Route 50. Tax info. Godiva is leaving the mall.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a sexual abuse of a minor case where a Pasadena man provided alcohol to his child's friend, and then rcorded and abused the victim. PG County Police are investigating a fatal shooting that ended up just over the County line in Anne Arundel County. Comptroller Franchot has said that his office will begin accepting tax returns on February 12th this year. Annaplis Tours is offering a fantastic Black History Month tour every Saturday in February. And Godiva chocolates is the latest COVID victim and will be leaving the mall by the end of March!

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with us today for her always outstanding Money Monday Report!

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Monday, January 18th 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

I hope you had a fantastic weekend…my weekend was full of football and unfortunately, most of the bets I made did not hold up. Well, it IS Monday, so let’s get into it!

Some sad news. Late on Friday afternoon Senator Mike Miller’s office said that Senator Miller, after battling pancreatic cancer for several years, has passed away at age 78. Maryland Governor Hogan said “Serving the people of our great state was Mike Miller’s life’s work, and he did so with unrelenting passion and courage for a remarkable 50 years.” Miller was first elected to the House of Delegates in 1970, to the State Senate in 1974 and assumed the Presidency of the Senate in 1986 and led the body until he relinquished the position in late 2019. Miller has fully resigned from the Senate due to his worsening health just three weeks ago. The Governor has ordered Maryland flags to fly at half-staff until interment.

The Anne Arundel County Police are asking for help in locating a critically missing teenager. Maya Fares, a 16 year old female from the 400 block of Gatewood Court in Glen Burnie was last seen on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 230pm. Maya is 5’3″ tall, 110 pounds, and has long brown hair. She has been known to frequent areas of Baltimore City. Police are asking anyone with info to call them at 410-222-4731. For a photo of Maya Fares, you can go to Eye On Annapolis

In advance of the Presidential Inauguration on Wednesday, Governor Hogan has issued a State of Emergency for Maryland. This is somewhat of a precautionary and while there have been no reported instances of violence in Annapolis or around the state, the state of emergency will allow the Governor to act immediately should the situation warrant. It also allows for some reimbursement from Federal agencies for some of the cost. The Governor, along with DC Mayor Bowser and Virginia Governor Northam has asked everyone to watch the inauguration from home and to not go into the District.

Tomorrow is the day. Vaccines start to roll out in Anne Arundel County for more people. We are now entering phase 1B of the vaccination plan which will include residents over 75 years old, and eventually teachers, congregant living residents, assisted living residents and a few other groups. All Anne Arundel County residents are encouraged to register for the vaccine at aacounty.org/covidvax …and if you are in the current phase, you will be able to make an appointment or request to be notified when your phase is being vaccinated. However…despite moving forward, we learned on Friday that the federal government did not have the reserves of vaccine they said they had, so there likely is a demand problem here and the supply will not be meeting the demand just yet.

And with teachers being moved up in the vaccination schedule, the Board of Education has voted to return to a hybrid model of education no later than March 1. Hybrid allows parents a choice of maintaining online learning or returning to school with approximately half of the week in the classroom and the other half virtually. It’s unknown right now how the teachers and teachers union feels about this. Stay tuned because this is definitely NOT written in stone!OK that wraps up the news for us today. As always, thank you for listening and if you are somewhere where you can leave a rating or a review, please do. And make sure you let your friends, family and colleagues know about us.

It is Monday, so of course we have Ann Alsina from Covington Alsina with your Monday Money Report; and of course, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report.

It is Martin Luther King Jr Day and I have some thoughts on the day and the general tenor of our world right now. Have a listen.

Today, as the nation remembers Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., I need to reflect on the life and message of this great leader. Dr. King was a passionate and unrelenting leader of the Civil Rights Movement, he was revered for his eloquent sermons and speeches, including his “I Have a Dream” speech at The Lincoln Memorial.

As we prepare to take a day off in commemoration of the life of Martin Luther King Jr., I would urge everyone to take this opportunity to reflect on King’s legacy, his moral commitment and his hopefulness, a hopefulness that enabled him to try to make the world a more dignified place.

In today’s environment. In this week in particular, Dr. King’s words should hit deep in the hearts of us all.

