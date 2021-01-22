January 22, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Child neglect in Lothian. School calendar news. Vaccine shortage. A Zoom embarassment. A Marylander wins Powerball

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future! And to the Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369!

Today…A Lothian couple has been charged with neglect after their 10-month old baby was found to have ingsted an opioid. The Anne Arundel County Public Schools have announced the 2021-22 school calendar for now. Governor Hogan wants everyone back in school by March 1. County Executive Pittman says there is a vaccine shortage in Anne Arundel County. Delegate Rick Impallaria commented on the looks of a female Delegate while on a publc zoom call. A Maryland store in Lonaconing Maryland sold the sole winning Powerball ticket worth $731 million. PLUS a Hagerstown store sold one for $2 million.

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

Content Continues Below

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to make sure you get your news delivered right to your device each day. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2021, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Friday, January 22nd 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

A disturbing story out of South County today. Back in November, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to Jaguar Drive in Lothian for a sick child. The 10-month old was having difficulty breathing and EMS thought it looked like a typical reaction to an opioid overdose. They administered Narcan and the infant responded to it. For those that do not know, Narcan generally only has an effect on opioids–taking it when not overdosing does nothing. Anyhow, they reported it to the police who investigated and sure enough, the infant had ingested an opioid. Police have now arrested the child’s parents, a 23 year old mother and a 38 year old father and charged them with child neglect and reckless endangerment. Both were released the same day they were arrested, the father on a $5,000 bail and the mother on her own recognizance. The infant has recovered.

The Board of Education has decided that the school year for 2021-2022 will begin on September 8th and end on June 21 re-instituting a full weeklong spring break. Additionally, they announced that for future years if Labor Day falls on September 5th or later, school will begin the preceding Monday. If Labor Day falls on the 4th or earlier, the first day of school will be the day after Labor Day. And then they said, that if there are any extenuating circumstances they will probably change it all. You all clear on that?

Well, let me muddle some school stuff up some more for you. Yesterday, Governor Hogan and Superintendent of Schools Dr Karen Salmon have called for all schools statewide to begin hybrid learning–in-person and virtual no later than March 1. The Governor said that there is little evidence that children are a driver of virus spread, that transmission in schools is uncommon when distancing, masks, and cleaning are employed. He also called for the return of teachers to the classroom regardless of the level of vaccinations of the faculty and staff. And he also authorized the prioritization of vaccination of educators.

But… on the local front, despite accelerating the vaccine deployment in Anne Arundel County, yesterday County Executive Steuart Pittman has said that the focus would remain on vaccinating first responders and front line workers and those over 75 year of age. The issue? The County is only getting 5,000 doses from the Federal Government each week. Let’s do the math here. There are 579, 234 residents of the county and if we were to vaccinate them all with the required two doses… at 5,000 a week it will take 231 weeks or four and a half years to do. Now I have to imagine there will b more vaccines flowing soon, but this gives you an idea. But this is important– to make sure you are in the queue to get a vaccine, you should pre-register for notifications at aacounty.org/covidvax again aacounty.org/covidvax If you know someone that is not online, call 410-222-3663 to get on that notification list.

If you know me, you know I hate zoom calls. Invariably I will make a face when someone says something that I disagree with and get totally busted. But for Delegate Rick Impallaria took it a step further yesterday with shades of William Donald Schaffer. He was on a zoom call for a Economic Matters Committee meeting. A bill was introduced by Delegate Stephanie Smith about establishing a state bank. He asked the Delegate if the bill was the same as a previous one introduced by a former Delegate. She said it was similar but it was hers and he said “Well you’re much more attractive than the last. Especially with the big H”. The delegate was wearing a Howard University jacket with an H to celebrate the inauguration of Kamala Harris. In the end, he apologized and Speaker Adrienne Jones said she will not tolerate any form of harassment. There’s a lesson to be learned there!

And finally, I am still poor. Despite playing the Powerball. BUT, some Marylander is $731 million richer today! The sole winning ticket was sold at the Coney Market in a tiny town I have never heard of in Allegany County called Lonaconing. Population in the town is only 300 families. The Coney Market will get $100K for selling the winning ticket. And just down the road in Hagerstown, a store called AC&T sold a $2 million winner as well…and that store will get $5000. So a great lottery day for a couple of Marylanders.

OK that wraps up the news for us today. As always, thank you for listening and if you are somewhere where you can leave a rating or a review, please do. And make sure you let your friends, family and colleagues know about us. It really helps!

A quick thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services up in Millersville and to the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company.

And just like every other day, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report. And as it is Friday, I will say have a great weekend, be safe, wash your hands and we’ll see you on Monday! Now, hang tight, George and the rest is coming up in just one minute!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast