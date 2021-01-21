January 21, 2021 | Daily News Brief |Inauguration. AACPS info. Hogan’s budget. Jimmy’s Famous Seafood. Summer camps.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…We have a new President and Vice President. Anne Arundel County Schools want to know how you want your education. Governor Hogan sent his budget to the General Assembly. Senate President Ferguson is holding up confirmation of Hogan’s pick for Health Secretary. Jimmy’s Famous Seafood is stepping up to the plate for Baltimoe restaurants. And if you are looking for a summer camp for your kids, check out the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park. And their Winter Lecture Series continues tonight!

Good morning, it’s Thursday, January 21st 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Well, we have a new President and Vice President today after an inauguration that was like no other. As I said yesterday, here’s hoping President Biden and Vice President Harris nothing but the best as they lead our nation through any number of obstacles. I am rooting for them as we all should be! Now, for your local news!

If you have a kid in Anne Arundel County Public Schools this is for you. As I mentioned earlier this week, schools will be moving to a hybrid environment on March 1st. But they are trying to figure out how many want to play that game. So there is a survey to indicate your preference for your student–all virtual, or hybrid. The deadline has passed, but they have extended it through Sunday, January 24th. Go to aacps.org/spring2021survey . And again, unofficially, my money is on no one going back to the classrooms at all this school year. I hope I am wrong!

Governor Hogan sent his budget to the General Assembly yesterday and now the Senators and Delegates have 70 days to wrestle with it. Somehow he reduced spending by 2% and is investing billions into health, education, and public safety. This budget is also dependent on the General Assembly passing the $1 billion emergency stimulus package which Hogan had hoped they would do quickly, but it hasn’t moved yet! Senate President Bill Ferguson said he was looking forward to reviewing the details.

And in more Senate President Ferguson news. Ferguson has held up the confirmation of Governor Hogan’s Health Secretary Dennis Schrader because “Maryland is ineffectively administering vaccines in an accountable manner.” Ferguson said they were promised 12,000 vaccines a day and it is closer to 2,000. The Hogan administration cites the slow supply chain from the feds.

Not Anne Arundel County but definitely worth the trip up to Baltimore–Jimmys Famous Seafood is amazing. OK the food is amazing, but their support of the community is what I am talking about. John Minidakis owns the restaurant and he had a bet with Barstool Sports President Dave Portnoy on the Ravens-Bills Game. If Ravens won, Portnoy was coughing up money to help some local restaurants. Well, Ravens lost, but John carried on and established a fund to crowdfund $200,000 to be divided among several restaurants that are hanging on my a literal thread. They are almost there and he intends to set up a board chaired by TJ Smith who used to be police spokesperson here in Anne Arundel, then for the BPD and a candidate for Baltimore Mayor. Wanna help? Go to Go Fund Me and search for Help Save Baltimore Restaurants and Bars. And if you are in the mood for some great crabcakes or steak–head to Jimmys Famous Seafood. And.. skootch over to The Maryland Crabs Podcast and check out the pods we did with both TJ and John.

And finally, it’s not too early to make plans for the kiddos this summer. In fact, it may be getting TOO late. The Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park has opened registration for their summer camps. Due to COVID, this past summer was a bit weird with masks, reduced enrollment, distancing and the like; and we are not sure yet what this summer will look like. So, be prepared is what I say. These are 1-week camps for K through Sixth and are all based on ecology, the environment and water fun like kayaking, boat excursions, fishing, and SUPing. Get all the deets at amaritime.org And speaking of the Maritime Museum, their Winter Lecture Series continues tonight at 7pm. You can get a ticket to the virtual talk at amaritime.org and I believe that this week’s topic is wooden boatbuilding which will be interesting for sure.

