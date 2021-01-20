January 20, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Quick thinking cops. State budget. Vaccines at Live Casino & Hotel. New Dant. And Maryland Hall news.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Governor Hogan is sending his budget to the General Assembly. Live Casino & Hotel is the latest vaccination site. The Navy named a new Commandant of Midshipmen.

Good morning, it’s Wednesday, January 20th 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Well, about 6 hours after this Daily News Brief releases, we will have a transition of power and Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will take the oaths of office for President and Vice President of the United States. As with every administration, we pray for solid guidance and wish them much success. This year, we offer up another prayer that this transition goes off without any violence in a City that, right now, is incredibly fortified and locked down.

A little closer to home. Thank heavens for a pair of quick thinking cops. On Monday night, Anne Arundel Police were called to the Pasadena Walmart for an elderly man in distress in his car. They tried to get his attention to no avail and the man accelerated through the parking lot and headed to the front door of the Walmart. The officers were able to squeeze the car by gently driving their cruisers into the front and rear of the man’s car with the tires spinning and engine revving. They ultimately used a tool to break into the door and get the man out. He was tended to by EMS and taken to a hospital. To me, this sounds like behavior common with diabetic shock. But kudos to two quick thinking cops. Lot’s of injuries prevented.

On the COVID front, the vaccines keep rolling out and Live Casino & Hotel is using their entertainment venue as a vaccination center for at least several months. They have the capacity to process 100 people an hour and it is handled with appointments only, which are doled out by the County Health Department. Another vaccination center is at Anne Arundel Community College. For vaccine info in Anne Arundel County, your source is aacounty.org/COVIDvax

This morning, Governor Hogan will head to the District to attend the Inauguration of President Biden; and his 2022 budget will head to the General Assembly. The full document has not been released yet, but some highlights include $7.5 billion for K-12 education, significant stimulus and tax relief, infrastructure, and plenty of money for public safety and health. We will have to wait to see how the General Assembly reacts, and also to see if they veto that Kirwin Commission education bill or not.

The Navy has announced that Colonel James JP McDonough will become the Naval Academy’s 89th Commandant of Midshipmen–in the civilian world, that is the Dean of Students. McDonough is a 94 grad of the Academy. He’s an artillery guy currently on duty at the Pentagon but with extensive tours in Afghanistan. The Commandant is a two year gig and he will be replacing Captain Thomas TR Buchanan later on this summer.

And finally, if you missed it yesterday, check out that bonus pod with Damian Sinclair and Eric Kettani about Athletes for the Arts. Eric is a Navy grad (MVP in the last Notre Dame game win) and played for the Patriots and the Washington Football Team. It’s all about a streaming event at Maryland Hall next Wednesday about … well, athletes and the arts. There is a great online auction and when you buy a ticket, you get a free year’s membership to Maryland Hall. And Eric is the co-founder of a cool company that will hand paint any image for you–find that old wedding photo of your grandparents and would love to have a cool oil painting? Paintru.com can do that. And Eric also gave our listeners a 15% discount code as well. A4A… so check that out; but definitely pick up a ticket for Athletes for the Arts on Wednesday–all info and a ticket link at Marylandhall.org

