January 19, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Opioid deaths increase. Governor and posse get vaccine. BikeAAA releases new website.

Today…Opioid deaths in Maryland are on the increase according to the Opioid Operational Command Center. The Governor and his posse (Lt. Guv, First and Second Ladies) all got their COVID vaccinations. Some arrangements have been made for Senate President Emeritus Mike Miller. Disgraced former Mayor Catherine Pugh wants Trump to commute her sentence that she just started to serve. Bike AAA has released a great new website to show you how all of the roads and trails connect for biking and hiking in Anne Arundel County. And keep your ears open for a bonus pod this afternoon where we discuss Athletes for the Arts!

Good morning, it is Tuesday, January 19th 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Before we get into the news, an apology to those who downloaded yesterday’s DNB prior to 7am–I screwed it up. I fixed it. And if you want it and did not get it, let me know and I can send you the file. And also, be on the lookout for a bonus pod this afternoon about a way cool event at Maryland Hall next week–Athletes for the Arts. I spoke with Navy Grad and former NFL player Eric Kettani along with Damian Sinclair from Maryland Hall all about it. Attend virtually and get a get a year-long subscription to Maryland Hall. OK, so now let’s get into the news

Maryland’s Opioid Operational Command Center…wait for it here comes another acronym… the OOCC has released their report for the 3rd quarter of 2020 and it is not looking too good. There were 2025 unintentional intoxication deaths in the 3rd quarter up 12.1 percent over 2019. And opioids were involved in 93 percent of those deaths. We have a lot of work to do to get this under control. To view the entire report and the summary, head over to eyeonannapolis.net

The Governor, First Lady. Lieutenant Governor, and Second Lady all received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine yesterday. As promised, the poking was public and the governor said “I did not even feel the needle go in. ” Followed by “I feel I could drop and give 100 pushups”…Governor, I’ll take that bet! And a reminder, people over 75 are now able to get the vaccine and can get an appointment online–and those in other categories can sign up to be alerted when it is available. Head to AACounty.org/COVIDVax

Maryland Senate President Emeritus Thomas “Mike” Miller who died on Friday will lie in state in the State House on Thursday and Friday prior to being buried in Clinton on Saturday. His body will be escorted from the funeral home to the State House by the Maryland State Police and members of his security detail passing places of importance to the Senator. Viewing will be private on Thursday and by invitation only on Friday. The visitation will be livestreamed and we will provide the details when they become available.

And in “are you fucking kidding me” news… former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh, who has just started serving a federal prison sentence for conspiracy and tax evasion is asking for a commutation from President Trump as he leaves office. Now mind you, this is the Mayor , a democrat, ran a city the republican President called a “rat and rodent infested mess”. Good luck with that Ms Pugh. And rumor has it that the President will be issuing more than 100 pardons and orders of clemency laster today.

And finally, Bicycle Advocates for Annapolis and Anne Arundel County or Bike Triple A has released a wild new website …and it’s long but easy.. annearundeltrailnetwork.org and it is a comprehensive source to find all the trails and connectors for biking and hiking in the county and connecting to other regional trails. I recently was biking with Mayor Buckley and he showed me a way to bike from downtown Annapolis to the Waterworks Park with very little road cycling and generally all protected–with a stop at Rise Up Coffee for some energy! Check it out. anne arundel trail network dot org.

