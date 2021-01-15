January 15, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Roadside rape. Vaccine update. Unemployment soars. MLK Dinner and a BIG sale.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…The Anne Arundel County Police are asking for help from the public to solve a roadside rape that happened on Wednesday along Ritchie Highway. County Executive Pittman had some vaccine news, and then Governor Hogan stole his thunder and moved the state into phase 1B of the distribution with 1C coming in another week. Unemployment numbers in Maryland soared last week increasing 186 percent! The Virtual MLK Awards Dinner is being held tonight at 6pm and we have the info on how you can watch it! And finally, the Parole Rotary is having another of their famous BIG book sales tomorrow!

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Friday, January 15th 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

The Anne Arundel County Police are asking the public’s help in solving a rape in Glen Burnie. They are hoping a passing motorist may have seen something. On Wednesday afternoon about 230pm, a woman was walking south on the 6300 block of Ritchie Highway ..this is in the area of 695. A suspect, described as a tall black male wearing a black ski mask, black sweater, black sweatpants, and white shoes grabbed her by the arm, and forced her into the adjacent woods and sexually assaulted her. Police investigated but they came up blank. If anyone saw anything or knows anything, please contact detectives at 410-222-4732

In the continuing game of “I can politically out maneuver you” being played by Governor Hogan and County Executive Pittman… yesterday morning. Pittman announced that he would be bucking state recommendations and advancing our vaccine availability to phase 1B starting Monday. He was to have a formal announcement today. At 5pm yesterday, Hogan held a press conference moving the STATE into 1B effective Monday and he took it a step further and said we’d move to 1C on January 25. What this means is that in 1B teachers, continuity of government workers, adults over 75 and anyone in assisted or congregate living can get vaccinated. For 1C that includes adults over 65, Essential workers in lab services, agriculture, manufacturing and post office workers can get the vaccine. The trick of course will be to have enough vaccines to meet the demand…we will see. The Governor also announced a program where vaccines will be available in Walmart and Giant pharmacies. Distribution is still unclear, but appointments will be required and the state has set up a new site covidvax.maryland.gov … you can get all the details at EyeOnAnnapolis.net

And with the new federal stimulus underway, Maryland’s first time unemployment applications tripled last week. Last week, there were more than 31,000 new claims as opposed to 11,000 the prior week. We have also heard of issues filing online and the Labor Department being unreachable like they were in the spring. Governor Hogan assured us at the press conference that Maryland was far ahead of all other states with implementing the new benefits.

Tonight is the 33rd Annual Martin Luther King Jr Awards Program. Typically it is a fancy dinner to kick off the largest celebration of Dr. King’s birthday in Anne Arundel County. You can watch it at 6pm tonight at the MLK Committee website– mlkjrmd.org or the County or City cable channels 99 for Comcast and 34 for Verizon. The awards ceremony will recognize Dr. Erin Snell, Barbara Arnwine, Daryl Jones, Vince Leggett, Dee Strum, Diana Love, Amy Marshall, Dee Goodwyn, Michael Sears, Midshipman Madeleine Cooke, County Executive Steuart Pittman, House Speaker Adrienne Jones, and Walter Vazquez!

And finally, I love a sale. And I love books. Combine the two and I am in. The Parole Rotary is having another BIG book sale tomorrow from 8am to 2pm. Big of course is Books for International Goodwill and used books start at under a dollar and can go as high as $3–see I told you it was a sale. Covid protocols will be followed and their warehouse is at 451 Defense Highway…past Best Buy on the left. If you hit the I-97 overpass, you went a little too far. Again–8am to 2pm.

OK that wraps up the news for us today.

And as we have every day, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report.

