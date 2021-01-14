January 14, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Impeached. Extended COVID restrictions. Suspended officer. Athletes for the Arts.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future! And to the Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369!

Today…Trump impeached. County is unaware of any violent protests. Pittman extends COVID restrictions. Anne Arundel County Police Chief suspends another officer. MSP arrested a Glen Burnie man sor sexual solicitation of a minor. Surprise–Reliable has acquired Hyatt Commercial. And Maryland Hall has a great program on the 27th you can’t miss–Athletes for the Arts!

It’s Thursday, which means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes with great ideas to work out your mind and hone your skills.

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

Content Continues Below

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to make sure you get your news delivered right to your device each day. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2021, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Thursday, January 14th 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Last week we talked briefly about national politics and we will again today. Yesterday, the US House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time by a vote of 232 to 197. Predictably it was along party lines and in Maryland, the only congressman to not vote for the impeachment was Representative Andy Harris.

And related to national politics.. the threat of violent protests in all fifty states and the US Capitol still linger. Last night, the President released a video calling for calm and at about the same time, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman and police chief Amal Awad released a joint statement that at the moment there are no identified threats of violence in the County. They warned that they have no way of knowing about a lone actor and have asked citizens to remain vigilant and to report any social media posts, observations or information that might endanger the citizens of the county to report it to 888 492 8477. and if you like the acronym version… 888 492 TIPS

And speaking of the County Executive, yesterday he renewed and modified the most recent executive order regarding COVID that was issued back in December. Retail and restaurant restrictions remain as they were at 25% and gatherings limited to 25 outside and 10 inside; but there are a few changes… little domes like the ones at the 1747 Pub are cool. Ice and roller rinks can open at 25% capacity, but masks must be worn. Sports competitions are still suspended, but practices and skill sessions can resume and limited to 25 people outside and 25% inside but all involved must wear masks all the time.

In police news, County Police Chief Awad has suspended another officer. Another officer reported an incident where the officer was observed using excessive force during a call. An internal investigation is underway and the officer has been suspended with pay. And because it is a personnel issue, they will not be commenting any further.

And the Maryland State Police arrested a 59 year old Glen Burnie man and charged him with sexual solicitation of a minor. A trooper was posing as a 14 year old boy on a dating site when he was contacted by the suspect. They arranged a meeting yesterday in Hanover at the Arundel Mills Mall and when the suspect arrived, he was arrested without incident.

And this took me by surprise. Two venerable companies in the County have merged! The Reliable Group has acquired and restructured Hyatt Commercial Real Estate, which was a division of Severn Bank. Hyatt is generally regarded as THE commercial real estate firm in Annapolis handling leasing and property management. Reliable has sights to expand significantly in the mid-Atlantic region and this made sense for them. Alan Hyatt, who was the President of Hyatt Commercial will remain on as a “strategic partner”

And finally, put this date on your calendar! January 27th. Maryland Hall is doing a VERY cool fundraiser … Athletes For The Arts. This is a TED talk inspired event to be livestreamed from the stage discussing athletic and artistic successes. So, who’s in– so far Eric Kettani of the New England Patriots, former Bills and Jets linebacker Aaron Maybin, six time Grammy nominated jazz vocalist Nnenna Freelon, and it will be hosted by Julie Donaldson a Senior VP with the Washington Football Team. There are a bunch of special guests planned as well. Tickets are available now and are only $40 and each ticket includes a year-long membership to Maryland Hall. That makes it such a no-brainer! Go get them at marylandhall.org/athletesforthearts.

OK that wraps up the news for us today. As always, thank you for listening and if you are somewhere where you can leave a rating or a review, please do. And make sure you let your friends, family and colleagues know about us. It really helps!

A quick thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services up in Millersville and to the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company.

It is Thursday so of course we have Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace here with your Maker Minutes. And as we do every day, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report. All of that and more…in just a minute.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast