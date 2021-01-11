January 11, 2021 | Daily News Brief | First murder of 2021. More financial help from Maryland. Kokopelli closing retail store.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…Anne Arundel County logs the first murder of 2021. Governor Hogan announced more help for vulnerable families. Annapolis City funds a new entrepreneur program. Kokopelli on Main Street will be closing at the end of February. The Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park is registering kids for summer camps! Plus a snippet from a new local podcast–Loud Women’s Club.

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with us today for her always outstanding Money Monday Report!

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Monday, January 11th 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

I hope you had a fantastic weekend…the weather cooperated for sure. As for me, I pretty much did absolutely nothing–which after last week was just what the doctor ordered. Well, it IS Monday, so let’s get into it!

It took 8 days, but the Anne Arundel County Police Department is investigating the first murder of 2021. Very early Friday morning, police responded to Pioneer Drive and Arwell Court in Severn for a shooting. One adult male, identified as Brandon Anthony Davis of Windsor Mill, was found in the road suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS. If anyone has any info, 410-222-4700 is the number. And in case you did not know, we have been tracking most crime in the County and City since 2019. Scroll down on any page on Eye On Annapolis dot net and we have three maps that are scrollable with all the info–one for 2019, one for 2020, and a new one for 2021. The current map also appears below every crime story on the site.

On Friday, Governor Hogan had some good news for those in need. SNAP recipients, the successor to the food stamp program, will receive an additional 15% in benefits as a result of the recent federal legislation. Additionally, the State’s own TCA, or Temporary Cash Assistance program will get a $40 million boost in benefits. And there is some more big news on the horizon as the Governor has called a press conference this morning at 11am to announce a “major announcement” regarding economic relief. My guess is he may be taking Comptroller Franchot’s suggestion of using the Rainy Day Fund to give immediate relief to Marylanders in need including a direct $2000 payment. Stay tuned for that.

It seems every time we turn around the business landscape changes. This weekend, long-time Main Street business Kokopelli announced that they will be closing their Main Street store. The silver lining here is that while they will be leaving Main Street, they will remain online at kokopelli.MD.com. Again, they will be open through February and they said there are huge in-store discounts. Sorry to see them go!

The local non-profit, The Street Angel Project, has launched a nw initiative with the help of a $5000 grant from the City of Annapolis. It is an entrepreneur program called Neighborhood HERO which stands for (because we love acronyms) Housing Entrepreneur Redevelopment Opportunity. It is a virtual program designed to teach disadvantaged individuals how to run their own businesses. Want some more info? Head over to cclsap.org.

And closing out the news today, the Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park has opened registrations for their summer camps. These are a great way to get kids to learn about our Bay, the ecosystem, and generally explore our outdoor world. Last year, they tweaked it to work with safe COVID protocols which did result in many fewer spots. It’s unknown what this summer will hold, so if you are interested, jump on this at amaritime.org. Again, that is amaritime.org. And while you are there, check out the Thursday nights Winter Lecture Series. Last week was the first, and they continue through February. The cost is only $10, but can be free if you are a member–again, all the info at amaritime.org.

It is Monday, so of course we have Ann Alsina from Covington Alsina with your Monday Money Report; and of course, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report, and a little something extra you want to check out– a new local podcast hosted by Melissa Huston called the Loud Women’s Club. All of that and more…in just one minute.

