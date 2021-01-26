It’s National Plan Your Vacation Day, and Visit Annapolis is all in with news re-designs of webites

Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County (VAAAC) has launched three newly designed websites engineered to make it easier than ever before for individuals to research, plan, and visit the region. In addition to streamlined navigation and a host of new offerings, the enhanced Visit Annapolis, Visit BWI & Beyond, and Annapolis Discovered sites provide members of the VAAAC team with in-house, on-site capabilities for updating content 24/7.

VAAAC Chairman of the Board Gary Jobson says having the hands-on capability to modify information immediately is crucial in a COVID-19 world. “Being able to provide accurate, up-to-date information in a timely manner is key to building trust, confidence, and loyalty with our members, visitors, and the local community,” says Jobson. “If we can serve them well during challenging times, they’ll know they can count on us in good times as well.”

While each of the websites has its own unique look, they are all seamlessly connected, making it easy for visitors to navigate from one site to another to map out their travel plans. The Visit Annapolis site focuses on Annapolis and the surrounding Anne Arundel County countryside. The Visit BWI & Beyond site is a gateway to exploring the BWI/Arundel Mills region, and the Annapolis Discovered site is home to an ever-growing inventory of print and video blogs written by a cadre of area residents who provide inside scoops on the food, lifestyle, history, and maritime heritage of the destination.

The new websites were designed by Simpleview, the travel and tourism industry’s leading provider of destination management systems, content management systems, website design, digital marketing, and mobile technologies.

The VAAAC website launches come just in time for National Plan for Vacation Day on Tuesday, January 26. Sponsored by the U.S. Travel Association, the annual event encourages individuals to set aside a designated day each year to map out a plan for using their hard-earned vacation time in the year ahead. While COVID-19 uncertainties could make planning a little trickier this year, the 2021 “Let’s Go There” theme encourages individuals to create their travel wish list in advance to ward off the prospect of forfeiting unused vacation time at year’s end.

According to the U.S. Travel Association, 63% of all Americans agree that they desperately need a vacation. Even so, American workers on average let 33% of their paid time off go unused last year.

Jobson says VAAAC’s new websites help put the organization’s best foot forward when it comes to providing vacation planning assistance. “The VAAAC team works year-round to help ensure the information visitors are looking for is at their fingertips – how they want it, when they want it. We invite individuals from across the country to visit our websites and contact our offices on National Plan for Vacation Day and every day. Just as importantly, members of the VAAAC team encourage area residents to look to them for information and insights designed to help them experience the staycations of their dreams in 2021.”

