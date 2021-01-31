Hyatt Commercial adds to team

Hyatt Commercial has started 2021 with a bang. In addition to the recent announcement of Hyatt Commercial’s merger with The Reliable Group, the Sales and Leasing team has added a new agent and promoted 2 others. ”At this pivotal time for Hyatt Commercial and The Reliable Group, we are excited to add Bill Steffey, who brings a wealth of knowledge and experience, and to promote John Sindler and John Gallagher for their outstanding production and leadership”, says Justin Mullen, President of Hyatt Commercial, LLC.

William C. Steffey, CRE, CCIM

Vice President, Sales & Leasing

Bill Steffey joins the team of Hyatt Commercial as a Vice President of Sales and Leasing. Bill has been involved in commercial real estate investment and real estate development for over 40 years. He specializes in site selection, market analysis, fee development, consulting, site disposition services and investment sales. His experience as a commercial and residential developer, investor and business owner has provided him with extensive knowledge and a multi-task-oriented discipline.

Mr. Steffey is a Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) and also a Counselor of Real Estate (CRE). Along with his credentials, Bill brings decades of experience in the Maryland Commercial Real Estate community. Mr. Steffey’s commercial real estate career began with his families’ businesses in construction, development, brokerage, and property management and his career has numerous highlights. He has been involved with many high-profile developments such as Riverview Plaza in Frederick, Maryland, a 470,000 square foot power center with Target and Home Depot; 52 acres in Laurel, Maryland for a 420,000 square foot power center home to Target, Kohls and Sports Authority; 140,000 square foot Home Depotin Timonium, Maryland; 90,000 square foot Home Depot in Annapolis. He has also closed transactions with; Manulife, FDIC, Multiple banks for REO disposition, Walgreen’s, CVS, Bank of America, Wachovia, Popeye’s, YUM! Brands, Wingate & Extended Stay Hotels, Royal Farms, Sola Salons and multiple property owners for acquisition, investment, sale or lease.

In this role, Bill will continue to provide 3 party brokerage services along with working on many of the development projects managed by The Reliable Group.

Justin Mullen commented, “Bill’s experience and his long standing client relationships are a testament to the quality of his work. We are thrilled to have him join the team.”

John L. Sindler

Vice President, Sales & Leasing

Hyatt Commercial promotes John L. Sindler to Vice President, Sales and Leasing. His many years in the industry has allowed him to offer insight and leadership to the team. John has been a senior member of Hyatt Commercial since 2012 and has delivered high production and quality services to his clients.

John has been in commercial real estate since 1995. As an active broker in the Baltimore-Washington corridor, John’s deals have been split between relets and development deals as industrial, office, and retail transactions, specifically along the Route 1 and I-95 corridor in Baltimore, Howard, Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties. John has a strong knowledge of the tenants, landlords/property owners, and development opportunities from south of Baltimore to the District of Columbia. John’s client base ranges from small, locally owned businesses to national/multi-location clients, institutional/pension funds and developers.

“John leaves no stone unturned in his efforts to produce results for his clients and he demonstrates daily the enthusiasm needed to succeed in the brokerage business. We congratulate John on his elevation to Vice President,” Mullen Said.

John R. Gallagher

Vice President, Sales & Leasing

In just 3 years, John Gallagher has been promoted to Vice President, Sales and Leasing at Hyatt Commercial. He has exhibited tremendous growth both in production and leadership since joining Hyatt Commercial in 2017. Mr. Gallagher specializes in office, medical office and flex / industrial sales and leasing assignments representing both landlords and tenants in various industries throughout Central Maryland. His experience on both sides of transactions enables him to play a strong advisory role truly understanding and representing his clients’ needs. John’s market knowledge coupled with his strategic approach to developing and executing real estate strategies has provided his clients invaluable information and resources to help drive their real estate decision making.

“John is hard working and results driven. With strong production and a knack for leadership John is a true asset to our team,” stated Justin Mullen.



