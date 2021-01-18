How to improve air quality in senior living residences

Highway traffic. Industrial and factory smokestacks. These are some of the few images that come to mind when we think about air pollution. But have you ever thought about indoor pollution? Do you think about whether the air inside of your home possesses any health hazards? Compared to outdoor pollution, indoor air pollution can be worse even than its counterpart. Statistics reveal the average adult spends almost 86 percent of their life indoors – this may have increased because of the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown. Studies also show that low indoor quality is linked to asthma, lung disease, and fatigue, especially with senior citizens. However, don’t panic. We dug deeper and have prepared some guidelines to help you breathe better in your home.

1. Think About an Air Purifier

If you’re not aware, dust and pollen particles can be microscopic. But how do you clean something you cannot see? This is where the air purifier comes into play. This is a good remedy, especially if you are allergic to air conditioners. High-quality air purifying machines remove almost 100 percent of pollutants by drawing in dirty air. It filters the air and releases it back into the room much fresher and cleaner. An air purifier can be beneficial, especially during the high hayfever seasons from May to July. Additionally, some of them have unique features and can release negative ions into the air, destroying airborne bacteria and viruses.

2. Keep Your Home Clean

A clean home is healthy because good indoor hygiene can lower dust and animal dander. It will help if you ensure your cleaning strategies focus on reducing the accumulation of dust, mold, and pet dander lurking within the confines of your home. You should ensure that you vacuum the carpets and area rugs once a week using an efficient vacuum cleaner. You can also opt for hard-surface flooring instead of carpets, as this may even reduce allergens in your home. Additionally, you should regularly clean your bedding, curtains, and other items that attract allergens easily – especially if you have pets.

3. Ventilate

Good airflow is vital if you want to achieve quality indoor air. Getting good airflow through your home will eliminate any stagnant air and refresh the interior air. One easy option is to open the doors and windows of your house. This helps to rejuvenate the indoor air quality in your home. If you live in a crowded town, things might be trickier for you because of the unpleasant air outside. However, all is not lost. You can choose the time of the day, like in the mornings or evenings when traffic levels are low. Additionally, you should also ensure your kitchen is well-ventilated with big air outlets. This is because most of the stuffy air comes from your kitchen.

4. Ensure Your Home Is a No-Smoking Zone

This is a vital aspect that plays a crucial role in indoor air pollution. It can be detrimental to your health, especially if you’re living with a senior – like your parents. In most cases, this happens in the form of secondhand cigarette smoke. Research shows that cigarette smoke contains more than 3,500 chemicals. Additionally, passive smoke can cause health complications like asthma, cancer, and respiratory infections, especially among children. Smoke from cigarettes affects your indoor air quality, not to mention the health dangers you expose yourself to. Even if you’re unable to quit smoking, you should consider smoking outside the house rather than inside.

5. Keep the Filters Clean

Before even installing a home air purifier, your HVAC system can do wonders to keep your air cleaner. We advise changing the system’s air filters regularly. Also, investing in new high-quality filters will make a significant difference in your indoor air quality. Additionally, remember about the other air filters in your home. Start by changing the bag in your vacuum cleaner since it can cut down on dust and particulate distribution.

6. Thrive in the Right Humidity

Mold thrives well in a humid environment. Start by using the bathroom and kitchen fans to vent the damp air of cooking and showers. Doing this will help reduce mildew and mold. It would help if you also think about your basement. Your basement will thank you for having a dehumidifier. If your house has baseboard heating, you might require a humidifier, especially during the cold months. Finally, the use of a hygrometer to check the humidity levels in your home makes sense.

We hope these tweaks will help you improve your air quality in your home. Also, if you’re a nature lover, you can grow some plants in your home. Plants can be a significant boost in improving the air quality of your house. Combining these tips will turn your cleaning game around, and you will have yourself to thank for.

